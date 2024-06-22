Manchester United have been warned that Joshua Zirkzee lacks the experience to move to Old Trafford and that signing the Dutch striker could backfire – with a iconic former Red Devils star urging Sir Jim Ratcliffe to move for a striker currently starring at Euro 2024 instead.

The British billionaire is preparing for what he hopes will be a bright new era on Old Trafford, having taken a 27.7% stake in Manchester United earlier this year in a deal that grants him full sporting control. And since that £1.3bn investment of just over a quarter of the Glazers’ shares, Ratcliffe has been busy assembling a crack team of specialists behind the scenes charged with leading the club’s resurrection back to the very top.

However, despite talking a good game and making his intentions very clear from the off, the Ratcliffe era has gotten off to something of an inglorious start.

Indeed, they have been unable to agree compensation with Newcastle for Dan Ashworth, meaning the 52-year-old is still to officially begin work as sporting director.

There was also the shambles that surrounded the future of Erik ten Hag, with the club deliberating long and hard on whether to sack the Dutchman, while very publicly speaking to other candidates, before ultimately deciding to stick with the Dutchman.

And Ratcliffe’s quest of strengthening the United side has also got off to an inglorious start.

An opening £35m bid for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite was instantly laughed off – the Toffees value the 21-year-old at double United’s bid – while a move for Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo has also been blocked by a UEFA ruling.

Ratcliffe has already shed over £30m from Man Utd wage bill

The Red Devils will continue their quest to strengthen their defence, though, and do have other irons in the fire, while the sale of Nice entirely cannot be ruled out if it will help Ratcliffe in his quest to land Todibo at some point in the future.

Any moves for a new defender, though, have been made possible by the exit of Raphael Varane at the end of his contract this summer.

It’s a similar scenario in their attack too, with United also bidding farewell to the hugely-inconsistent Anthony Martial with his deal also expiring on June 30.

The exits of both French stars will save United a staggering £590,000 a week in wages – an eye-watering £30.68m over the year.

With money available to reinvest, United also have their eyes on a number of attacking options to come in and provide cover and competition for Rasmus Hojlund next season.

In recent days, that hunt appears to have zoned in on Bologna striker Zirkzee, with the Dutch star able to leave for €40m (£33.8m) owing to a clause in his contract.

The 23-year-old finished the season with 12 goals and seven assists from 37 appearances as Bologna finished fifth to qualify for next season’s expanded Champions League.

However, the Serie A side face seeing many of their star assets stripped away. Coach Thiago Motta has already departed for Juventus, while defender Riccardo Calafiori is another tipped to depart.

Man Utd transfers: Ratcliffe urged to sidestep ‘baffling’ Zirkzee move

But with United now reportedly set to hold talks with Zirkzee’s agent Kia Joorabchian over a potential deal, former United striker Dwight Yorke feels the player is too similar to Hojlund in his inexperience, branding links to the Dutch striker as “baffling”.

“Names like Joshua Zirkzee being linked to Man United is baffling,” Yorke said, via Metro.

“They need a player who can definitely score goals and knows how to play in the Premier League. Why would you need 23-year-old Zirkzee, when you have 21-year-old Rasmus Hojlund already at the club?”

Moreover, Yorke feels United should turn to Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug, who was on the scoresheet in Germany’s 5-1 destruction of Scotland in the Euro 2024 opener.

“Erik ten Hag needs an experienced man at striker alongside Hojlund, as he obviously struggled towards the end of last season,” Yorke added.

“Niclas Fullkrug is one of those experienced strikers who has been smashing in the goals lately. But, he needs to be the right character.

“To be at Man Utd, you need to show resilience and not a weak mentality, that’s what Sir Alex Ferguson was good at finding.

“That’s why I think Hojlund needs to grow up very quickly, the honeymoon period is over for him and if he doesn’t hit the ground running next season, he will come under a lot of scrutiny. You have to be a man to play at Man United.”

Despite United’s interest in Zirkzee, the striker is also on AC Milan’s radar and the former Bayern Munich man is believed to favour remaining in Italy and the switch to the San Siro.