Manchester United have been given renewed belief they will beat Tottenham Hotspur to the signing of Bryan Mbeumo, after an in-the-know journalist shared why the player has chosen Old Trafford and amid new claims of the astonishing salary offer the Red Devils are prepared to stump up.

The Red Devils have acted swiftly this summer to bring in Matheus Cunha in a £62.5m deal from Wolves. But while Mbeumo is their next target, Manchester United are hoping that, without a clause in his deal and with the winger’s contract at Brentford expiring next summer, a deal is there to be done for considerably less.

So far, United have seen one opening bid knocked back. But with talks resuming over a compromise – and amid claims the Bees are looking to secure up to £60m for the player – negotiations are continuing over a move to take Mbeumo to Old Trafford.

And The Athletic journalist, Laurie Whitwell, speaking to the Stretford Paddock’s YouTube channel, is confident a deal is there to be done for United.

“The first bid was £45m, plus £10m in add-ons… but I think Brentford want a fee more in line with what United paid for Cunha. They’ve looked at it and thought, this is what you’re paying for Cunha, Mbeumo also scores goals, so…” he began.

“So now we’re at a point where the clubs are deciding how much that is going to be. I think all the sides think that this will get done, but I don’t think it is imminent.

“I don’t believe anything is going to happen today (Tuesday, before the mini summer deadline), but my personal view is that it will get done eventually.”

Asked if there is anything in Thomas Frank going to Tottenham Hotspur could turn the player’s head, Whitwell added: “No, I don’t think so.

“I’m sure the player will have known the likelihood of what that was (Frank leaving for Spurs), but that was trailed as something for quite a while and if the player really felt he wanted it, he could have gone there.”

Picking out four reasons why Mbeumo wants the move to United above all others, Whitwell explained: “He has a clear vision and can see how he fits into the system at United.

“The stature of the place – and I know people have been upset about him choosing Man Utd when there is no European football on offer.

“But clearly, the raised profile you get from your own personal brand, let’s say, and also the opportunity to play in that stadium (Old Trafford), the pressure, the eyeballs that come with it, I think it (United) are still an appealing prospect to a lot of players.”

Bryan Mbeumo: Huge salary offer set to convince star to join Man Utd

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has always been adamant that the 22-times capped Cameroon international wanted United above any other suitor and is enticed by the challenge of helping the giants return to greatness.

After a season which resulted in the club finishing 15th , there is a feeling that the only way is up for Ruben Amorim and United.

And while United can’t offer European football, they do have the ability to out-manoeuvre Spurs on a financial front.

To that end, it was revealed that the north London side are offering a package worth £130,000 a week; an offer that is dwarfed by United, whom while not quite willing to meet his £13m a year salary demands – which breaks down to a whopping £250,000 a week – they have shown a desire to pay him a salary in the £150,000-£200,000-a-week range.

Given Whitwell’s take, and amid the financial situation, Tottenham would appear to stand very little chance of hijacking United’s move…

