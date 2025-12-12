Man Utd told player INEOS sold can win the Ballon d’Or – one stat shows he’s right

A player Manchester United let go in the months preceding Ruben Amorim’s arrival has what it takes to win the Ballon d’Or, according to his manager, and TEAMtalk has learned whether there’s any chance of a return.

Man Utd grappled with the decision, but ultimately, decided the best course of action was to move on from Mason Greenwood in the summer window of 2024. Greenwood’s sale was among the first transfers completed since INEOS took control of all sporting matters at Old Trafford.

The Crown Prosecution Service had dropped all charges against the forward, citing the withdrawal of key witnesses and new evidence that came to light.

Nevertheless, Greenwood’s reputation in England will forever be tainted and Man Utd opted to part ways with one of the most talented players their academy has produced in recent times.

After rebuilding his career during a fruitful loan in Spain with Getafe, Greenwood was sold to French giant Marseille for roughly £26.7m.

The left-footer became an instant hit in France, remarkably tying with Ousmane Dembele for the title of Ligue 1 top scorer last season on 21 goals. That’s despite Dembele playing for PSG who as usual, dominated the division.

Dembele would later go on to win the Ballon d’Or, with his exploits in the Champions League and the fact PSG won a quadruple greatly aiding his cause. Greenwood did not have those luxuries at Marseille.

Greenwood is in red hot form once again this season with 13 goals and four assists registered from 20 appearances. He bagged a brace in the Champions League against Belgian side USG on Tuesday to give Marseille a fighting chance of qualifying for the next phase.

And according to his manager at Marseille, Roberto De Zerbi, none of us should be surprised if Greenwood wins the Ballon d’Or in the not too distant future.

“I see him every day, his potential is enormous, I do not see any other players in Europe at the same level,” said De Zerbi in a press conference on Friday.

“He has the potential to win the Ballon d’Or. It is up to him to decide whether he wants to do everything he can to fight for it or not.

“He has the qualities worthy of the Ballon d’Or. I want him to be more consistent. I know he needs to press with more intensity, he needs to manage the ball better when the team is in trouble, not lose the ball easily but keep it to allow the team to move up.

“Look at his second goal (against Union St. Gilloise on Tuesday) a la [Didier] Drogba. I turn around and say to myself, Putain!”

Could Mason Greenwood return to England?

Man Utd’s reasons for getting rid of Greenwood were perfectly understandable, though there are some within their fanbase who’d love to see him return.

Our insider, Dean Jones, reported on Friday that the view from within the industry is Greenwood returning to play professionally in England is NOT possible at this moment in time.

Whether stances soften as the years roll on, only time will tell. But for now at least, there is no appetite from top English sides to take a chance on Greenwood given the baggage he’d bring and inevitable backlash from fans and sponsors that would follow.

Instead, if Greenwood is to move on from Marseille, we understand a transfer back to LaLiga to either Atletico Madrid or Barcelona is a far likelier outcome.

That scenario would benefit Man Utd who inserted a healthy sell-on clause into Greenwood’s deal when sold to Marseille.

The full details in Greenwood’s sell-on clause that changes over time can be found here.

