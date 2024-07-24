Manchester United have been informed of the two ways they can trigger a deal for Manuel Ugarte after seeing multiple offers rejected by PSG already this summer – while the part Bruno Fernandes could play in a potential move has been revealed.

The Red Devils are keen to rebuild theirn squad after a largely underwhelming season last time out. Although United salvaged their season by triumphing in the FA Cup to secure a place in next season’s Europa League, their woeful eighth place finish in the Premier League – the lowest-ever in Manchester United history – together with a shambolic showing in the Champions League, came awfully close to costing Erik ten Hag his job.

Ultimately, it was decided that the Dutchman would be given a third year at the helm – and while he has signed a new deal, the pressure will be on from the get-go and to prove United are upwardly mobile once again.

To help him along his way, ambitious minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is willing to sanction something of a mini squad rebuild and what looks like a transformative summer has already gotten off to a quick start with Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro signing for fees worth a combined £88.7m.

United, though, are far from done and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Red Devils would like to add at least one central midfielder, a right-back and potentially another centre-half to their squad. Another left-back is also seen as desirable.

As far as that new midfielder is concerned, United have seemingly identified that top target in PSG star Ugarte.

The Uruguayan has been cleared to leave the French champions after just one season this summer, with Luis Enrique deciding he wants an upgrade.

Man Utd transfers: Ugarte bids fail as Ashworth learns how to trigger deal

And the man they have chosen, Joao Neves, is seemingly destined for Paris after they showed willingess to go much closer to his €120m exit clause than United were prepared.

Nonetheless, as one door closes, another opens and their imminent capture of the Portuguese teenager means PSG will allow Ugarte to leave.

And with the player seemingly keen to move to Old Trafford, United’s sporting director Dan Ashworth has set to work on trying to negotiate a deal with PSG for the 23-year-old.

However, despite holding a series of talks over a would-be deal, United have so far hit a brick wall with reports in Germany revealing ‘multiple offers have been rejected’ over a deal for Ugarte.

Indeed, their first bid – seemingly worth £29.5m (€35m) – was rejected out of hand by the French giants, while two more subsequent offers have also failed to move Paris Saint-Germain officials.

As a result, the French giants have reportedly hit back by informing United that their price to sell the former Sporting Lisbon man is fixed at £58m (€69m) – a price United feel is too high, and hence the lowball offers.

With PSG unwilling to drop their price, it’s been reported they could be open to another compromise if United were to include Fernandes as part of a swap deal.

The Portuguese star has proved an inspirational figure since signing for United in January 2020, scoring 79 goals and adding 66 assists from 233 appearances for the club.

Man Utd stance on Bruno Fernandes exit revealed

However, his future at the club has been under the spotlight this summer, somewhat, after the player admitted he would be open to thinking over a move elsewhere prior to the European Championships.

United, for their part, have made it clear they don’t want to lose their inspirational skipper, although his name has not been included on a list of untouchable stars drafted up by Ashworth and Ratcliffe.

As a result, speculation of late has suggested PSG and United are open to the idea of a possible four-player swap deal involving Ugarte and Fernandes, plus Xavi Simons and Jadon Sancho, in what would be a revolutionary exchange.

However, United are convinced their skipper is commited to the United cause and any deal for Ugarte will not include Fernandes. A possible exchange with Sancho, though, cannot be ruled out.

But as far as Fernandes is concerned, United are relaxed over his future, believe he wants to stay and are adamant that reports linking him with the French champions has been completely overblown.

It would also take what has been described as a monumental offer to persuade them to sell the 29-year-old, who has been named their player of the year three times during his time at Old Trafford.

Fernandes has also gone to lengths to express his love of appearing in a United shirt and his determination to taste success at the club.

“I love to step out at Old Trafford more than anything in the world. I don’t want to leave. This has always been my ultimate dream,” Fernandes told the Players’ Tribune.

“I just want my expectations to fit with the expectations of the club. If you go talk to any fan, they will tell you the same thing.

“We want to compete for the league. We want to be playing Champions League football. We want to be in cup finals. That is the standard.”