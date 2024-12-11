Manchester United have been told they should be targeting a move for Marc Guehi in the January window with the Crystal Palace defender an ideal addition for their backline, though one former star is adamant that a top-four finish is already beyond the Red Devils this season with a new target having been set.

The early optimism that swept into the club following Ruben Amorim’s appointment has quickly been replaced by that all-too-familiar feeling of woe, with successive defeats at Arsenal and home to Nottingham Forest leaving Manchester United down in 13th place – some eight points adrift of the top four already. And with the club adjusting to their new coach’s demands, not least his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation, the 2024/25 campaign already looks like a season of transition for the Red Devils.

As a result, former defender Mikael Silvestre has already suggested a top-four finish looks beyond United’s capabilities this season, with a fifth or sixth-place finish a more realistic target for the 39-year-old coach.

“The top four is already distant for Manchester United and the dynamic has already moved away from those positions being the target, I think fifth or sixth are realistic finishes in the table,” the former France defender said.

“The Nottingham Forest game was an unexpected set-back given it was at home and under the new structure, there was more solidity in the first-half against Arsenal but since then they look fragile again.

“There have been some concerning individual performances from players and you cannot afford that in the Premier League, you get punished.”

United have been linked with a move for £50m-rated Crystal Palace defender Guehi in recent days and Silvestre thinks a move for the 24-year-old England international should definitely be on Amorim’s radar.

“He almost went to Newcastle and is shining at Crystal Palace after proving himself to be one of the best defenders for one of the best nations in the world with England,” Silvestre added.

“What he is doing at Palace is proving he can be tested and perform week in and week out. I have been really impressed with his performances and I think he’d fit in really well with Ruben Amorim’s style of play.

He is not shy of playing vertical passes and is always alert, he is strong, wins his duels and is good one on one, he’d fit in well at United.”

Amorim backed to take something from Manchester derby

The games for United and Amorim don’t get any easier, either. And while their Europa League clash against Viktoria Plzen really ought to offer the new boss the chance to claim the third win of his reign, the short trip to Manchester City on Sunday provides another stern test.

That said, City have fallen off their own lofty pedestal in recent weeks, having gone seven games without a win before beating Nottingham Forest last week. Since then, though, City were held by Crystal Palace meaning they have just one win in eight games to their name – comfortably the worst run of form since Pep Guardiola took charge.

As a result, Silvestre thinks United can take confidence going into the derby with City suffering.

“One positive for Manchester United going into the derby is that Manchester City are suffering from a hangover from their poor form, United can take confidence from that,” he added. “It’s a better position to play City than it was for United last season, but they do have their own difficulties.

“United had a good half against Arsenal but were poor against Nottingham Forest, you just don’t know what to expect from United. There is no consistency and that is something that Ruben Amorim urgently needs to address.

“If United can get a point, it would be a very positive result.”

Latest Man Utd news: Winger signs; Rio’s sharp Ashworth conclusion

Meanwhile, United have moved to snap up a future star of tomorrow in the form of teenage winger Emmanuel Ziro. The Red Devils beat both Chelsea and Arsenal to his signature and the attacker has not held back in revealing his excitement at the move.

Elsewhere, the fallout from Dan Ashworth’s departure continues to cause ructions in the media.

On Monday, it was claimed that the real reason for his exit was over a double transfer blunder that left Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘infuriated’.

Now Rio Ferdinand has presented his theory – which probably holds up more than most – as to why the 53-year-old has departed.

And finally, a power-play by Bayern Munich over Alphonso Davies looks set to backfire – presenting both United and Real Madrid with a gilt-edged chance to land the Canadian in the January window.

