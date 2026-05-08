Legendary former Netherlands forward Ruud Gullit is not convinced major Manchester United target Aurelien Tchouameni will leave Real Madrid following his training ground fight with Federico Valverde, while Fabrizio Romano has also delivered an update on the player’s future.

The Bernabeu colleagues were at the centre of a well-publicised bust-up in the dressing room of Real’s training base in Valdebebas on Thursday, having also clashed the day before.

Things were reported to have turned physical after Valverde refused to shake Tchouameni’s hand, with the former being taken to hospital with a head injury, which he later explained was ‘cut on my forehead’ caused when he ‘accidentally hit a table’. His full statement can be seen here…

The explosive row came just three days before El Clasico where Barcelona will be crowned champions if they beat their bitter rivals, while Real have now opened disciplinary proceedings against both players.

Both players have been heavily linked with moves to the Premier League for some time, although it’s been heavily reported that Real Madrid are far more likely to offload Tchouameni than Valverde.

That has led to Man Utd exploring a move for the former, as they look to sign a quality replacement for departing star Casemiro this summer.

It’s been reported that officials at United might feel the drama engulfing Real could work in their favour. However, former AC Milan star Gullit believes incidents in the Spanish capital are ‘normal’.

“[The fight] That’s normal. Come on. In my day, every week there was always something going on,’ Gullit told Metro via MrRaffle.com.

“I don’t care about that – that’s a normal thing and it has to happen. You need to get rid of your frustration.

“In a team, you don’t need to like each other. You can dislike someone, but you have to respect them because they’re an important asset to the team. But conflict will always come. It must. Football can’t exist without conflict.”

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Gullit, Romano rate Man Utd chances of signing Tchouameni

Tchouameni is on Man Utd’s shortlist of midfield targets as they potentially eye two new additions this summer, with Carlos Baleba emerging as a more likely signing than the likes of Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton.

While Tchouameni’s exit may be dependent on Real sealing a move for Manchester City stalwart Rodri, the latest events could speed up the Frenchman’s exit regardless.

However, Gullit only sees one scenario where a player of Tchouameni’s calibre leaves Real, and suggests United may need to look elsewhere to bolster their engine room.

“Look, Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world. Nobody refuses Real Madrid. Nobody,” he added.

“You don’t say, ‘No thanks’. So to leave Real Madrid, there’s only one reason – if they tell you we’re signing someone else and you’re going in a different direction. But you don’t leave just because you want to go somewhere else. It doesn’t happen.”

Meanwhile, reputed transfer insider Romano would also be surprised if the Tchouameni-Valverde spat would lead to an exit.

He added: “On Aurélien Tchouaméni, there is interest from Man United, that’s for sure.

“He’s a dream target for Man United, but it doesn’t mean that he [Tchouaméni] is going to Man United because he had a fight with Valverde.”