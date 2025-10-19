A former coach of a current Manchester United star believes he can become the best player in the world in his position.

Man Utd’s transfer strategy has shifted since Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co took charge. Gone are the days of Hollywood signings like Raphael Varane, Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo (second spell).

Instead, the Red Devils have primarily signed stars in their early-mid 20s who in theory, are yet to hit their primes. The idea is those players will then spend the best years of their careers at Old Trafford, rather than at previous clubs, as was the case with Varane and Casemiro.

The headline-grabbing additions over the summer all came in attack. However, United did invest in a new goalkeeper in the form of Senne Lammens.

The Belgian was made to be patient before being handed his Man Utd debut. It finally came last time out against Sunderland and after keeping a clean sheet, the shirt should now be Lammens’ to lose.

At 23 – considered young for a starting goalkeeper – and with just one full season of Belgian top flight football under his belt, Lammens could develop at a rapid rate.

And according to his former coach at Club Brugge, Hayk Milkon, Lammens has the ability to become the world’s best goalkeeper during his stay in Manchester.

“I was not surprised when I saw Manchester United had come calling. And to record his first clean sheet, I was really happy for him,” Milkon told the MEN. “Senne is a potential No.1 for the Red Devils [and] the Belgium national team.

“He got his chance, he took it, and we’re all really proud of him, but we knew it would happen.

“I believe he has all the capabilities to become the best in the world, so I wish him all the best.

“I’m sure he will have a very good career in England, and Manchester United should return to the big club they used to be. He will have a positive impact on that, for sure.”

Lammens gunning for Courtois’ spot next

Milkon also suggested it might not be long before Lammens takes the starting spot for Belgium too. Doing so would shove Thibaut Courtois – one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time and Belgium’s most-capped GK – onto the scrapheap.

“Hopefully he will be Belgium’s first-choice goalkeeper soon,” continued Milkon. “I believe he has the potential, the skillset and the personality to do that.”

Lammens’ next opportunity to impress should come at Anfield on Sunday afternoon. Man Utd visit the home of champions Liverpool at 4:30pm UK time and a busy afternoon for the United stopper is anticipated.

