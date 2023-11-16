Man Utd told they’re signing the WORST striker in his league, with baffling January move labelled Weghorst 2.0

A striker Manchester United have the green light to sign in January is statistically the WORST striker in his league, according to reports.

The Red Devils opted for the cheap and cheerful route last January when sanctioning a trio of short-term loan deals. Jack Butland joined from Crystal Palace to provide cover between the sticks. Elsewhere, Marcel Sabitzer shored up the midfield, while Wout Weghorst provided a different dimension up front.

Little was expected of Weghorst and that’s exactly what the Dutchman delivered. The rangy centre-forward caught the eye with his willingness to press, though was sorely lacking when it came to putting the ball in the net.

Indeed, Weghorst’s 31 appearances for Man Utd produced just two goals. He never broke his Premier League duck for United despite making 17 league appearances.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is primed to purchase a 25 percent stake in Man Utd and will assume full sporting control of the club.

The British billionaire wants to completely revamp United’s ailing recruitment process from top to bottom and per The Sun, will also sanction a squad ‘reset’.

Several high profile names such as Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial will be axed in January. TEAMtalk exclusively revealed three European giants are queueing up to offer Martial a fresh start.

Elsewhere, talkSPORT suggested Ratcliffe is open to severing ties with the ageing Casemiro. Raphael Varane could also make way and enquiries from Saudi Arabian sides have already been lodged.

In the event Martial is turfed out in January, a replacement will be required to keep Rasmus Hojlund on his toes.

Italian outlet Calciomercato recently claimed Man Utd are hovering over the surprise name of Nikola Krstovic.

The 23-year-old plies his trade for Lecce in Serie A and per the report, Man Utd have the go-ahead to complete the move for the modest sum of €10m (£8.7m).

However, according to online outlet Football Transfers, signing the frontman would be a troubling early mistake in the Ratcliffe era.

Man Utd sleepwalking into Weghorst repeat?

Their headline reads: “Weghorst all over again! Krstovic is the WORST striker in Serie A.”

Explaining the rationale behind that brutal statement, it’s noted Krstovic has been statistically rated as the worst striker in Serie A by data analytics experts, SciSports.

Krstovic does not feature in the top third of any statistical category strikers are generally measured by. In fact, the only metrics he performs well in relate to ‘defensive pressing and prevention’, thus furthering the Weghorst comparisons.

In all likelihood, United won’t act on their apparent interest in the Lecce frontman unless their January transfer budget is massively restricted.

Even then, it would make more sense to pursue a loan – as they did with Weghorst – to avoid being saddled with a player who would only be serving as a stop-gap solution.

