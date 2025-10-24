Man Utd summer signing already needs replacing and Man City transfer shows why – pundit

Manchester United have been urged to sign a ‘world class’ upgrade on a player they brought to the club just a few months ago in what would be a harsh and ruthless decision.

Man Utd invested heavily in new recruits over the summer, with the bulk of that outlay coming in the final third. The additions of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko hoovered up the headlines, but no less important was the arrival of Senne Lammens.

The Belgian cost £18.1m when plucked from Royal Antwerp. And after initially taking a backseat to Altay Bayindir, he’s started United’s last two matches in the Premier League – both of which they’ve won.

Yet according to former Premier League striker, Emile Heskey, Man Utd would do well to show a ruthless streak and sign a ‘world class’ upgrade on Lammens.

In the mind of the former England international, Man Utd should have shown more ambition by moving for a player the calibre of Gianluigi Donnarumma, just as near neighbours Manchester City did.

“I still believe Manchester United need to sign a goalkeeper in January, despite Senne Lammens’ promising start,” declared Heskey (as quoted by Football365).

“They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, so they need to attract the best talent in every position.

“Just look at Man City – they signed Gianluigi Donnarumma in the summer, and he won the Champions League last season!

“That’s a great example of a club recruiting one of the best players in the world in that position.

“Man United need to regain that status and bring in a world class goalkeeper that can stay at the club for many years to come and reinforce the spine of the team.

“That should be the focus for Ruben Amorim over the next few months.”

Senne Lammens does not need replacing

It’s admittedly a small sample size, but the Belgian has looked something of a steal if his first two outings against Sunderland and Liverpool are anything to go by.

The goalkeeping position has been a sore spot for Man Utd for a number of years. Yet last time out against Liverpool Lammens belied his relative lack of inexperience and stood up tall against the champions.

Lammens was not overawed by the occasion and the Anfield atmosphere. And while the goalkeeper was unable to record a second successive clean sheet, he did make five saves against Liverpool and prevented 1.33 goals based on the xG of shots he faced.

The pick of the saves came in the first half when he stopped Alexander Isak from scoring his first Premier League goal for Liverpool by saving his shot with his foot.

Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro and Diogo Dalot all embraced the young Belgian at the full-time whistle, and he also received a big hug from former United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel as he left the pitch.

“I must say I am heavily impressed by Senne Lammens,” Maguire said. “I don’t want to get carried away because he is playing in the position with the most pressure, it’s the most difficult position at Manchester United. But he’s got everything. Great personality.”

“He was really important,” Amorim added. “Sometimes it is a little bit of luck because they had two shots on the post.

“That can change the narrative, the way you see the team, the goalkeeper or whatever. So we have to understand that, but he showed a lot of character, a lot of quality and we win also because of Lammens.”

