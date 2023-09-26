Man Utd told it will take ‘huge’ offer to land Premier League gem tipped to have ‘fantastic future’

Manchester United have been told that it will take a ‘huge’ offer to sign a Premier League gem next year amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

Erik ten Hag has had to navigate a difficult start to the new season and he will already have one eye on the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are one of several top Premier League clubs to be keeping tabs on Brentford full-back Aaron Hickey.

Indeed, the Sunday Mirror has claimed Hickey has also caught the attention of Arsenal and Liverpool with all three clubs reportedly ‘ready to make bids’.

Brentford won’t be willing to lose the 21-year-old on the cheap though and a fresh report has claimed that it could take a significant fee to pize him away.

According to Football Insider, it will take a ‘huge’ offer for any of the top Premier League clubs to land Hickey signature next summer.

The Scottish defender is under contract with Brentford until the summer of 2026 and so the club is in no rush to sell the upcoming star.

He has already showcased that he is more than capable at Premier League level as he already has 31 top flight appearances under his belt.

READ MORE: Former Man Utd man Phil Jones takes surprising new career path amid retirement hint

Thomas Frank has tipped the defender for a big future

It’s no wonder that Brentford rate the defender so highly as he has already shown so much promise as a 21-year-old. Even Man City have been sniffing around and have sounded out a potential deal.

The Bees signed the defender last summer from Bologna and Frank has tipped the youngster for a “fantastic” future in the game.

“We will not sell him,” the Brentford boss told reporters in April. “He’s not even been here a year.

“With all due respect, I think he’s a very good young player that I think has a fantastic future ahead of him. There needs to be a little bit more to get into the City team in terms of performances.”

“I think he’s done well and I really like him. I think he can get up there.”

The 21-year-old predominantly plays as a right-back although he can also play on the left-hand side. The top Premier League clubs will no doubt continue to keep tabs on the Brentford younger as he continues to impress.

READ MORE: Man Utd stunningly tipped to replace problem player with former Arsenal man; £52m January bid required