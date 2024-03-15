Man Utd told they should ‘absolutely’ take £75m for Rashford as PSG prepare blockbuster bid

Stan Collymore has his say on Marcus Rashford

Manchester United have been told they should accept a blockbuster deal for Marcus Rashford this summer, amid growing interest from PSG.

With PSG actively seeking a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, Rashford has popped up on their radar. In fact, this isn’t the first time that the French giants have been linked with the England international.

They have been keeping tabs on the 26-year-old for quite some time and with Mbappe set to depart this summer, PSG have been tipped to place a lucrative bid.

As reported by The Mirror, PSG are preparing a £75m offer, although United reportedly value Rashford around the £100m mark.

Stan Collymore has offered his option on the matter and he believes that the Red Devils should consider cashing in on the England international.

“Marcus Rashford could end up being the Red Devils’ hero later this weekend but his inevitable inclusion comes at a time when he’s once again linked with a summer move to Paris Saint-Germain,” Collymore told Caught Offside.

“The Ligue 1 giants, according to the Mirror, are preparing to make an offer worth £75 million for the Englishman. Should United take it if it comes in? — Absolutely.”

While Collymore thinks that United should take the money for Rashford, Erik ten Hag has a differing opinion on the matter.

“We did not re-sign him last season for four [more] years with the intention to sell him now,” Erik ten Hag told reports ahead of United’s FA Cup clash with Liverpool. “He should be part of this project.”

Rashford warned against PSG move

While Collymore thinks that it would be in the best interests of United to sell Rashford, he doesn’t think that a move to PSG would be good for the England international.

Instead, the pundit believes that a switch to the Bundesliga or Serie A would be much more beneficial to his career.

“However, for the player, I am not sure a move to France would benefit him as a professional,” Collymore explained.

“Ligue 1 is a dire league in terms of competitiveness. Paris Saint-Germain wins virtually every game like they’re expected to, but on the rare occasion when they don’t, all hell breaks loose.

“Is that the right environment for a player like Rashford? — I don’t think so.

“If he really wants to test himself and take on a new challenge and is open to moving abroad, he should be looking at Germany or Italy. The Bundesliga and Serie A are highly competitive and would certainly test him in all the areas France wouldn’t.”

The 26-year-old signed a contract extension with the Red Devils last year and his current deal with the club is valid until 2028.

PSG certainly have the financial power to make this sort of move happen, but it remains to be seen if a switch to Ligue 1 would interest Rashford himself.

