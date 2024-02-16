Man Utd told three worrying reasons £60m signing Ratcliffe is working on will be a blunder

Man Utd have been told of three reasons why their move for Michael Olise could be a bust

The first signing Manchester United make in the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era could be a gigantic bust for three separate reasons, according to a report.

Ratcliffe’s purchase of a 25 percent stake in Man Utd received final approval from the Premier League earlier this week. A new era is dawning at Old Trafford and the British billionaire’s influence is already being felt behind the scenes.

Omar Berrada was successfully lured across Manchester from bitter rivals Man City. Berrada will become Man Utd’s new CEO, while Newcastle’s Dan Ashworth is wanted for the sporting director role.

Southampton’s highly-regarded Jason Wilcox is also being lined up. Wilcox would take a senior role in United’s recruitment team and report directly to Ashworth if snatched from the Saints.

Elsewhere, major change is also expected with regards to the playing personnel.

The i paper revealed a new data-driven approach will be adopted when determining who United should sign. The Red Devils’ sub-par business in the transfer market in the post-Ferguson era has long been a sore spot at Old Trafford.

Among the players who fit United’s new strategy is Michael Olise of Crystal Palace. What’s more, 90min subsequently reported United will make a ‘concrete’ move for the 22-year-old, while talkSPORT’s Alex Crook suggested it’s a deal being worked on right now.

Olise operates primarily as a left-footed right winger and has racked up six goals and three assists in just 756 minutes of Premier League action this term. That equates to a healthy goal contribution once every 84 minutes.

Chelsea attempted to sign the classy forward last summer and even triggered the £35m release clause in Olise’s deal at Selhurst Park.

However, Olise elected to remain with Palace and ultimately signed a new contract shortly after that elevated the release fee.

The exact number the new clause is set at is a closely guarded secret. Nonetheless, various outlets all believe the clause is worth roughly £60m.

But according to a scathing update from the Manchester Evening News, Man Utd may be sleepwalking into their first transfer blunder in the Ratcliffe era if signing Olise.

Three reasons to be worried about Olise

The report detailed three reasons why securing Olise may be a mistake, with the first his recent injury record.

Olise missed the first 11 Premier League matches of the season due a hamstring injury. The forward excelled upon his return, though is once again sidelined with a new hamstring issue that’s been described as ‘serious’ by the club.

While it’s clearly too early to label Olise an injury prone player, it’s queried whether it’d be wise to commit to £60m for a 22-year-old already spending significant periods on the sidelines through injury.

Secondly, the MEN pose the pertinent question of where exactly would Olise play if signing with United?

Olise generally plays on the right wing, though that’s the position Alejandro Garnacho has made his own in recent weeks.

Garnacho has has scored four goals in his last five league matches in which he’s started on the right side. As such, signing Olise may mean United strengthen their depth, though not their actual starting eleven.

Finally, the report puts forward concerns over United’s last two signings from Palace.

Wilfried Zaha flopped at United way back in 2013, while few would argue Aaron Wan-Bissaka has justified his £50m transfer fee.

Olise is a big fish in a small pond at Selhurst Park and the MEN theorise he may struggle to make a dent in United’s first-team plans.

