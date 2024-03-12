Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna is being linked with a move to Man Utd

Manchester United have been warned that Bologna will simply not roll over and allow them to take star striker Joshua Zirkzee from them, with their chief executive making clear their desire to keep him and amid reports of a huge new asking price on the player’s head.

The Red Devils are getting their house in order behind the scenes with new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking to assemble the best in the business to help re-establish Manchester United as a leading force in English and European competition.

With the appointment of Omar Berrada as chief executive the first step towards that plan, the club soon hopes to finalise the appointment of Dan Ashworth as sporting director – but not before an eye-watering fee with Newcastle has been struck for the 52-year-old’s services.

With United also hoping to bring in a head of recruitment to work alongside him – the name of Dougie Freedman of Crystal Palace has been mentioned here – the club will then turn their attention to some serious team rebuilding over the summer transfer window.

DON’T MISS: The four problem positions Ratcliffe must fix at Man Utd this summer and who might solve their weaknesses

And while the Red Devils are expected to offload a number of unwanted stars to help finance such signings, it’s reported that Ratcliffe and Co have their eyes on four new additions to help put the club back among the elite.

With that in mind, United are reportedly keen on strengthening the spine of their side with a new defender, midfielder and striker on their wanted list.

And with Anthony Martial’s impending summer exit set to free up both money and a space in their squad, a new attacker is fast becoming a top priority for the club.

Man Utd warned off Zirkzee as huge new price is quoted

Having scoured the globe for would-be options it seems one man who figures strongly on their wanted list is Zirkzee.

The Bologna striker has emerged as one of the best in Italy, having netted 10 goals and contributed three assists from 27 Serie A appearances this season.

And having deployed scouts to check on his progress at regular intervals, it was recently claimed that Ratcliffe and Ashworth have put the 22-year-old frontman right at the very top of their wanted list.

IN DEPTH: Man Utd told why Joshua Zirkzee is the perfect No 9 with Ten Hag implored to make huge push to sign him

Bayern Munich do hold an option to re-sign their former striker over the summer in a €40m deal, having initially offloaded him to the Italian side for a mere €8.5m in summer 2022.

However, with the Germans unlikely to take up that option given they have Mathys Tel as a back-up to Harry Kane, Bologna will be free to negotiate the sale of the player for whatever fee they can should United, or rival suitors Arsenal, make a clear push to sign him.

Indeed, reports in the Italian press state Bologna have informed suitors they will need to smash Bologna’s record sale, which currently sits at a modest €24.5m, which Napoli paid for midfielder Simone Verdi back in summer 2018.

To that end, it’s now reported Thiago Motta’s side have placed a prohibitive €80m (£68.3m) fee on his head in an effort to dissuade suitors from his signing.

Bologna chief states intentions to keep star man

Discussing the future of their player, chief executive Claudio Fenucci refused to disclose what price they have in mind but was keen to stress their intention of trying to ensure Zirkzee remains at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

“About Joshua. We don’t like to talk much of the future of our players, we prefer to live every moment of the present, there is great enthusiasm,” Fenucci told Rai Radio.

“In any case, the desire would be to keep everyone.”

Bologna are currently fourth in Serie A, boasting a great chance of reaching the Champions League and at the very least European football next season.

They lasted played in Europe in the 2002 Intertoto Cup, making their potential progression into the UCL one of the stories of the season if they are to get there.

Of course there is plenty of football still to be played, though it would be interesting to see how they would respond if United were to follow up on that initial interest with a sizeable bid for his services.

Born in Schiedam to a Dutch father and a Nigerian mother, Zirkzee has been capped at Under-21s level by the Netherlands but can now expect to make his full international debut in the next round of games later this month.

Such an achievement will only strengthen Bologna’s claims at demanding such a huge fee for their star talent.

READ MORE: Big-name Man Utd star ‘wants out’ with ‘ultimate humiliation’ leaving player ‘out in cold’ under Ten Hag