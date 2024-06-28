Manchester United have been given a strong reason to believe a deal for Manuel Ugarte will go through this summer with the player saying “yes” to a prospective transfer and with a double update from South America giving Erik ten Hag increased optimism.

The Red Devils endured a hugely-difficult 2023/24 campaign after crashing out of Europe before Christmas and then recording an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League – their lowest since the competition began way back in 1992. With Ten Hag on the ropes and strongly reported to be facing the sack, Manchester United then defied the odds to win the FA Cup and secure the second piece of silverware of the Dutchman’s reign.

And despite all the negativity in the media around his future, that performance not only proved Ten Hag capable of bettering the elite on a tactical front, it also proved wrong those who claim United’s top stars had abandoned trying for him.

And while United still took some time to make that decision public following a long, internal review, the Red Devils have made clear that not only do they plan to stick with the 54-year-old for a third season, they also want to extend the relationship further by negotiating a new deal with Ten Hag, which TEAMtalk understands will likely be through to summer 2027.

As part of those negotiations, Ten Hag would also like to retain some sort of say in the club’s transfer business – something he has been strongly condemned for since he took charge of the Red Devils two summers ago.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking to save over £43m in wages

And with United yet to agree a compensation package with Newcastle over the appointment of Dan Ashworth as sporting director, Ten Hag knows he has a strong case to continue having his voice heard over would-be new arrivals.

However, United’s minority shareholder, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, will now have the ultimate say and it is the British business who has very ruthlessly shown the door to high-earning stars Raphael Varane (£340,000 a week) and Anthony Martial (£250,000 a week) in an effort to ensure the club runs a much more financially-tight ship.

Still Ratcliffe is not done and he has his eyes on even greater savings still with the £250,000 a week Casemiro also on the chopping block this summer.

With the exits of that trio having the potential to save United £840,000 a week (or a staggering £43.68m per year), United will look to reinvest in their playing squad and TEAMtalk can confirm United plans to sign players to replace all three with a new centre-half, a midfielder and a new striker very much top of their radars.

And according to recent reports, the Red Devils have identified the man they want to step into their midfield as an ideal partner to Kobbie Mainoo in the form of PSG hardman, Ugarte.

The Uruguay star made the move to Parc des Princes just last year in a €60m switch from Sporting CP.

However, despite appearing in 37 matches over the course of the season, it’s been reported by a number of strong sources in France that the player has been put up for sale this summer and does not figure in Luis Enrique’s long-term plans.

Man Utd transfers: Ten Hag told top target wants move

Alerted by that news, United have placed the 18-times capped Uruguay star right at the top of their transfer wishlist.

While United have thundered in with an opening bid, PSG were quick to knock back their offer, which we understand was worth a mere €35m (£29.6m).

However, United have been encouraged to make an increased bid after a triple update from South America suggested there is a growing possibility that the Red Devils will indeed land their man.

Firstly, it has been confirmed that PSG are indeed willing to sell Ugarte. Significantly, United have now been encouraged after learning that Ugarte himself has given the green light to make the move with journalist Diego Munoz claiming Ugarte would “love” to make the move to Old Trafford and with Man Utd seen as an ‘ideal destination’ for the player.

And finally, United are also led to believe that, while the French giants are open to his sale, they would indeed accept an offer lower than their original purchase price and potentially for a fee at around €50m (£42.3m).

At that sort of price, United would be foolish not to say yes with the tough-tackling star winning averaging a colossal 3.9 tackles per game in Ligue 1 last season. With an average of two ball carries per 90 t00, Ten Hag is now understood to have made the 23-year-old his No 1 target this summer.

Munoz claims United have also looked long and hard at Everton’s Amadou Onana, whom the Toffees do expect to sell this summer. However, the Belgian’s more costly price tag, together with the encouragement they have received over Ugarte, now make the Uruguayan their number one priority instead.