Man Utd told why their rapidly advancing next transfer could be a blunder

Manchester United have been warned they could be sleepwalking into a blunder with their anticipated next transfer.

Man Utd unveiled Benjamin Sesko as their newest recruit on Saturday prior to their friendly clash with Fiorentina. Sesko joins fellow major signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo at Old Trafford and the trio are expected to form an entirely new-look forward line in Ruben Amorim’s starting eleven.

Man Utd aren’t finished yet, with a further two additions planned. But to ensure the club have the financial muscle to pull off those moves, sacrifices are required.

The likes of Jadon Sancho, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho all want out. That is fine by Man Utd who are determined to shift the trio.

However, a direct consequence of Sesko’s arrival is Man Utd are now actively trying to sell Rasmus Hojlund.

Club-to-club talks with AC Milan are advancing. The structure of deal being discussed is a loan that contains an option to buy.

United would receive a significant loan fee of roughly £5m and expect Milan to cover 100 percent of the striker’s wages during the loan period. The option to buy would be set at around £35m.

Transfer insider, Rudy Galetti, exclusively told TEAMtalk that Hojlund sees little sense in that method of transfer.

The Dane wishes to stay and fight for his place and if he is forced out, he wants a permanent solution. A loan that contains an obligation to buy could convince Hojlund, but he is not pleased with just an option.

But according to former Man Utd striker, Dimitar Berbatov, Man Utd could be making a mistake by shifting Hojlund in any capacity.

Speaking to The Mirror, Berbatov explained why Hojlund should NOT be sold and why improvements from the Dane are expected on the back of Sesko’s arrival.

“I am excited with him [Sesko] going to United, but at the same time I am a bit cautious because [Joshua] Zirkzee and Hojlund were performing great in their previous clubs,” said Berbatov.

“I watched how they moved, how they bullied defenders, how they scored goals, but then going to the Premier League, they found it difficult to adjust.

“And the stats speak for themselves, right? Three goals, four goals, for a striker, you are going to be disappointed with yourself.

“So it’s not easy, and is it the speed? Is it the new team? Is it the new environment? Is it most of the time the expectation people put on you because when you are number nine of United, you need to score goals, you need to perform, this is your job, this is your job description.

“Of course, there is so much more to being number nine. Dropping down deep, getting the ball, then releasing your team-mates.

“Running of course, defending when you need to defend, release the spaces for the other team-mates.

“It’s a lot more to [being a] number nine these days, but ultimately it’s about the goals you score.

“It was difficult campaign for them and it’s a difficult period that they are going through, and now with another striker coming in, of course the competition is going to be high.

“When you buy a striker now you start to think, ‘Well am I going to play? Is my place in United? Am I still belonging here? Do I need to start looking for a club?’ Or maybe then you start thinking, ‘Alright, I like the competition. Now I’m going to show you. Now I’m going to fight for my place. Now I’m going to bring the fire.’

“So it’s a two-way scenario. You choose the one I said or the other. So let’s see what they are going to bring to the table as well.”

Hojlund has already gone on record with his desire to stay and battle with Sesko for starts. But if Man Utd get their way and conclude a deal with Milan, the Dane will be denied that opportunity.

