Two pundits have explained why Manchester United would be blundering if replacing Erik ten Hag with Thomas Tuchel, while a report has shed new light on alleged talks between the German and the FA over becoming the next England boss.

On the back of overseeing Man Utd’s worst ever start to a Premier League season (eight points in seven matches), Ten Hag has come under serious pressure. Man Utd officials met last Tuesday to decide the manager’s fate. Fast forward five days and while the Dutchman appears to have earned a reprieve, his position remains very much under threat.

TEAMtalk understands Ten Hag has been informed the next two matches are crucial if he wishes to avoid the sack. Man Utd host Brentford in the Premier League next Saturday before squaring off against former boss Jose Mourinho and his Fenerbahce side five days later.

We understand Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter – both currently out of work – are high on Man Utd’s replacement shortlist. But according to former defenders William Gallas and Paul Parker, Tuchel won’t improve Man Utd’s fortunes.

Firstly, Gallas voiced concerns over whether Tuchel can handle the pressure that comes with managing arguably the biggest club in world football.

“Could Thomas Tuchel deal with the pressure of being Manchester United manager? I don’t think any manager can,” declared Gallas (as quoted by The Manchester Evening News).

“Look at how many managers have failed to win the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson left, the pressure and the expectation is too much for anyone. I don’t know if this was the case but maybe it was a strategy to put Ruud van Nistelrooy on the bench and wait for the right moment to give him the job.”

Former United defender Parker took it a step further, declaring Tuchel is a bad fit for the Red Devils. Furthermore, Parker – who won two Premier League titles with Man Utd during his playing days – branded Tuchel nothing more than a “short-term manager.”

“People are trying to push Tuchel, but he doesn’t fit Man Utd,” stated Parker (as quoted by The MEN). “Tuchel is always short-term, and Man United can’t afford a short-term manager. They need to stick to their manager, whether it’s Erik ten Hag or someone else.

“People are talking about the club not wanting to sack him because of the compensation he would receive, but that’s just another thing people are making up. They are inventing reasons why the club wants to keep him.”

Truth behind Tuchel talks with England

Several outlets including BILD have reported Tuchel is in negotiations with the FA over becoming the new England manager.

Lee Carsley is the current boss, though only in an interim capacity and per The Telegraph, he does not want the job outright.

That has opened the door for Tuchel who is ready to get back into management following a five-month break since leaving Bayern Munich in May.

But according to The Independent, links between Tuchel and the England job aren’t what they seem.

The outlet stated: ‘the weekend’s reports of talks with Thomas Tuchel are meanwhile seen as an attempt by those close to the German to put pressure on Manchester United, who have an interest if they do sack Erik ten Hag.’

In other words, Tuchel’s camp are using the alleged talks with England as a tactic to force Man Utd’s hand.

Latest Man Utd transfer news

Elsewhere, Ten Hag has reportedly determined Harry Maguire is surplus to requirements and a January sale will now be sought.

Given Maguire’s advancing age (31) and the fact he’s in the final year of his deal, bids as low as £10m will be considered.

In other news, United legends Gary Neville and Roy Keane butted heads on the idea of their former club re-signing Danny Welbeck.

The striker has been in red-hot form for Brighton this term and the pundits vehemently disagreed on the merits of whether Welbeck should return.

Finally, Liverpool are understood to be showing serious interest in signing left-back Alvaro Carreras Fernandez, who Man Utd sold to Benfica just last summer.

The Spaniard has shone since moving to Portugal outright and is courting interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona too. Man Utd have also been linked with securing a quick-fire return and can do so via a buy-back clause.

Tuchel vs Ten Hag – who comes out on top?

