Man Utd told Prem winger chased by Liverpool, Arsenal butchers Antony in brutal comparison – ‘You’d take him all day long’

A former two-time Premier League winner with Manchester United has insisted choosing between Antony and a livewire winger wanted by Liverpool and Arsenal is a no-brainer.

Antony cost a package worth roughly £85m when signed from Ajax 18 months ago. The Brazilian produced a steady first campaign at Old Trafford, notching 10 goals and five assists across all competitions.

Hopes were high Antony would kick on after settling and raise his attacking output. However, the reality has been the exact opposite.

Indeed, despite making 22 appearances in all competitions this term, Antony is yet to score a single goal or provide a solitary assist.

The end result has seen manager Erik ten Hag begin to favour Alejandro Garnacho for the starting role on the right side.

That allows the Dutch boss to pick the rapidly improving Garnacho in his eleven, while also allowing Marcus Rashford to play in his favoured left wing role.

Now, in quotes carried by the Manchester Evening News, Antony has been told choosing between he and Wolves winger Pedro Neto is simply not a competition.

The comments came from ex-Man Utd midfielder Paul Ince who helped the Red Devils lift the first two Premier League titles in 1993 and 1994.

Ince also played for Wolves between 2002-06 and insisted Gary O’Neil’s side must do all they can to retain Neto if they’re to take the next step as a Premier League side.

Retaining Neto could mean fending off strong interest from Liverpool and Arsenal who are both monitoring the Portuguese.

Antony nowhere near Neto – Ince

“We’re past that time now when Wolves would just exclusively buy Portuguese players and it looks like they’re getting some very good signings in,” said Ince.

“Having said that – I love Pedro Neto. I think if Wolves want to progress and move forward in the next two or three years, they need to keep players like him.

“I know he’s been out injured but I stated two or three years ago that he’s a top-four player, if you look at him compared to someone like Antony, you’d take Neto all day long.

“Maybe Antony needs more time to settle in, but Neto is a fantastic player and he showed that against Brighton. Losing him will be a worry for Wolves in the future.”

Neto has remarkably provides 10 assists in 14 matches this season, with eight of those coming in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old is fully over his injury issues and his electric displays have caught the eye at Anfield and the Emirates.

Liverpool, Arsenal both size up £60m-rated winger

Liverpool already have Mohamed Salah on their right wing, while Arsenal boast Bukayo Saka. However, both sides lack adequate competition for their star left-footers which Neto would provide.

Caught Offside confirmed Liverpool’s interest in Neto earlier this month, though a transfer to the Reds isn’t likely to be explored until the summer.

Elsewhere, the Mirror claimed Neto is wanted as part of a gigantic £193m triple coup at Arsenal in the next off-season.

If either club do land Neto, they’ll certainly be snaring a far more potent attacking force than what Ten Hag can call upon in the form of Antony.

