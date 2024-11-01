Manchester United are among three gigantic European clubs tracking Vinicius Jr amid claims Real Madrid will avoid one devastating scenario at all costs, while a report stated the Brazilian has a mammoth €1billion contract offer on the table.

Vinicius Jr is among world football’s premier stars, as evidenced by his second-placed finish in the 2024 Ballon d’Or. Many – especially those at Real Madrid – believed the winger should have pipped Rodri to the award, though the Manchester City maestro is a deserving winner nonetheless.

According to a fresh update from Spanish outlet Relevo, Vinicius had hoped to use his anticipated Ballon d’Or win as leverage in negotiations with Real Madrid over a new contract.

Vinicius’ current deal expires in 2027 and Real Madrid are desperate to ensure they don’t repeat the same mistakes PSG made with Kylian Mbappe.

PSG lost arguably the world’s most valuable footballer to free agency earlier this year. Los Blancos were the benefactor in that saga and they’re adamant the same scenario won’t happen with Vinicius.

That is the reason why Real Madrid opened talks over an extension with Vinicius roughly three years before his current deal expires. However, Vinicius has reportedly put talks on ice and as yet, no date has been set for discussions to resume.

The situation – given Real Madrid will sell the player if they have to rather than lose him for nothing – has alerted three European giants.

Relevo add Man Utd, Chelsea and PSG are all tracking Vinicius’ situation in Spain. Of the three, Real Madrid would least like to sell to PSG given the ill-feeling between those two clubs after the Mbappe saga.

Another solution for Real Madrid and Vinicius is Saudi Arabia. Per the report, Vinicius already has a five-year contract offer worth €1billion (€200m per season / approx. €3.85m per week) on the table.

Could Vinicius Jr really leave Real Madrid?

The report was keen to stress Real Madrid do not want to lose Vinicius Jr.

Despite the arrival of Mbappe, Vinicius remains a crucial player for the club and he’s described as ‘a cornerstone of the project for years to come.’

Real Madrid’s ideal outcome is Vinicius commits his long-term future to the club. What’s more, Relevo added Vinicius could easily see himself playing the rest of his playing career at The Bernabeu.

As such, news stories of growing transfer interest in the player could be viewed as a tactic by the player’s camp to drag the most lucrative deal possible out of Real Madrid.

Indeed, the report did describe the €1bn Saudi contract offer as a ‘weapon’ Vinicius and his team can use in talks with Real Madrid.

But so long as a new deal remains unsigned, there will always be a flicker of hope for clubs like Man Utd, Chelsea and PSG.

