Man Utd transfer ‘abandoned’ by Euro giants as PSG ‘hold talks’ over blockbuster Jadon Sancho deal

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has resolved his feud with Jadon Sancho but the winger could still leave this summer amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Sancho was banished from the Man Utd squad last season after a falling out with Ten Hag and eventually joined former club Borussia Dortmund on loan in January.

The 24-year-old showed signs of getting back to his best with Dortmund last term as he played a key role in the German giants reaching the Champions League final.

Ten Hag has suggested in recent interviews that Sancho will be given another chance to shine at Old Trafford, and even said he could play as a centre-forward this season.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Dan Ashworth, however, are still open to selling Sancho for the right price and PSG are considered favourites to sign him at this stage.

Sancho put in his best performance in years against the French giants in the Champions League semi-final and that has seemingly convinced them to make a move.

According to Sky Sports News, PSG have held ‘initial talks’ over the signing of Sancho and the player is thought to be keen on the move.

Man Utd, PSG hold Sancho talks; Juve out of race

The report claims that ‘discussions over a potential deal’ have been held between Man Utd and PSG. Personal terms are ‘not expected to be a problem’ as Sancho eyes a return to top-level football.

The dialogue with PSG remains open as they have also discussed midfielder Manuel Ugarte this summer, although a move to Old Trafford looks unlikely for him as things stand.

Man Utd do retain an interest in Ugarte – but not at the prices being quoted by PSG. The French club are keen to sell him though after signing Joao Neves from Benfica for £50m.

Sancho has now resumed training with the Red Devils’ first team and has played in pre-season after ‘burying the hatchet’ with Ten Hag.

Juventus and Dortmund have also shown an interest in signing the £40m-rated star on a permanent deal this summer.

But fresh reports from Italy claim that Juve have now been ruled out of the race for Sancho.

As per Calciomercato, the Turin-based side are now pushing to sign Newcastle target Nico Gonzalez, who is keen to leave Fiorentina this summer.

Juve have ‘abandoned’ their pursuit of Sancho as a result, leaving PSG as the clear favourites to sign the England international this summer.

Sancho staying with Man Utd cannot be ruled out either. He said in a recent interview that he is pleased to be back training with the Red Devils.

It seems that Ten Hag is happy to have him back in his squad. He can provide cover in the winger and striker positions and as we saw last season, is a world-class talent on his day.