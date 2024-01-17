Man Utd transfer announced, as conditional clause that’ll turn loan deal permanent revealed

A transfer between Manchester United and Benfica is fully agreed and a top source has revealed several key clauses in the agreement – including one that will forcibly turn the loan deal permanent.

The Red Devils are yet to make a signing of their own this window, with the club’s transfer budget known to be tight. Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial takeover was announced on Christmas Eve. However, his purchase of a 25 percent stake is still awaiting Premier League approval, meaning he’ll have no influence on the current window from a financial perspective.

However, Ratcliffe is having a say on many of the Man Utd exits that are taking place.

An option to buy was overlooked in the loan agreement that saw Jadon Sancho join Borussia Dortmund.

That decision was reportedly taken due to the fact Sancho’s valuation has never been lower during his professional career. Furthermore, INEOS want to leave the door open for Sancho to eventually become a success at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano confirmed INEOS specifically insisted a buy-back option be inserted in Hannibal Mejbri’s switch to Sevilla.

Other stars to have left via the loan route this month include Donny van de Beek (Frankfurt) and Joe Hugill (Burton Albion).

Now, according to Man Utd’s official website, a fifth exit can be added to that list.

The Red Devils confirmed left-back Alvaro Fernandez has joined Portuguese giant Benfica on a six-month loan.

Fernandez, 20, has been loaned to Spanish side Granada, though Man Utd terminated that agreement six months early when Benfica came calling.

Fernandez will now see out the season in Portugal and taking to X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano divulged several critical clauses in the agreement.

Man Utd cover all the bases

Firstly, the loan contains an option to buy worth €6m that can become an obligation if Fernandez starts at least 50 percent of his matches during the spell.

Like with Hannibal, Man Utd have also given themselves a second chance by inserting a buy-back clause. At what price point the clause is set at isn’t yet clear.

Finally, Man Utd also have ‘matching rights’ on Fernandez as well as a sell-on clause. Matching rights simply means Man Utd will have the chance to match any bids that Benfica receive for Fernandez in the future.

