A mooted Manchester United transfer will not proceed and two alternative moves are also in serious doubt, with a top reporter explaining why.

Man Utd will make Matheus Cunha their first signing of the summer to the tune of £62.5m. Thankfully for the Red Devils and their financial department, the payments Wolves will receive for Cunha are being sent in three separate instalments.

As such, Man Utd have wiggle room from a PSR perspective to sign Bryan Mbeumo too prior to player sales.

Additions beyond that pair will then hinge on generating significant sums from departures. Jadon Sancho, Antony, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho have all been earmarked for exits.

Another forward Man Utd are open to selling – though aren’t actively pushing out – is Rasmus Hojlund.

The Denmark international endured a woeful second season at Old Trafford and with Man Utd intending to sign a new starting striker after Cunha and Mbeumo, Hojlund could be sacrificed.

Despite his underwhelming spell in England, Hojlund’s stock remains high in Italy where he previously starred for Atalanta.

Champions League finalists Inter Milan have been the most heavily-linked side of late, though a move to the San Siro now looks impossible.

Firstly, The Telegraph claimed Man Utd are seeking £40m from the permanent sale of Hojlund. Thus far, United are NOT willing to entertain loan proposals, even if they contain an option or obligation to buy.

As previously mentioned, United want to immediately reinvest the proceeds from exits right here and now. Delaying the payments to a future window would not benefit Ruben Amorim and his much-anticipated rebuild in the present.

The Telegraph stated Inter are ‘favouring’ a loan and according to transfer insider, Rudy Galetti, that is the reason why a move has stalled.

Taking to X, Galetti wrote: “Inter never advanced for Hojlund, as Man Utd have only ever considered a permanent sale, not a loan, so far.”

Two alternative deals in trouble / Hojlund doesn’t want to leave?

Inter are not the only high-ranking Serie A side to have taken a close look at Hojlund.

Juventus and reigning champions Napoli are also in the mix. However, Galetti went on to claim there are serious doubts from both sides regarding the formula and transfer fee Man Utd are demanding.

“Juventus and Napoli also showed interest in the Dane but the price tag and formula make a deal very difficult,” added Galetti.

If Man Utd cannot strike a deal to sell Hojlund, one person who’ll not-so-secretly be glad at that outcome is Hojlund himself.

Speaking to Danish outlet Bold while with Denmark on international duty, the striker said: “I have a contract until 2030, so I expect to play for Manchester United.

“I’m looking forward to going on a summer vacation, and then I’m fully dedicated to the project that’s underway.”

