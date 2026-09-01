Man Utd transfer called off a second time thanks to ‘surprise’ Newcastle done deal

A late Manchester United move for Joshua Zirkzee has been called off for a second time, and this time it’s thanks to Newcastle.

Man Utd are open to offloading Zirkzee before tonight’s 11pm deadline, and the Dutchman is more than willing to depart to ensure he plays regularly while in the prime of his career.

Zirkzee had looked on course to join Fiorentina on loan with an option to buy worth roughly €30m.

However, Zirkzee turned down the opportunity to join Fiorentina at a time when Juventus were also in negotiations for a loan switch.

Unfortunately for Zirkzee, Juve had other irons in the fire at the same time, and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has subsequently confirmed the Italian giant have agreed a different loan deal for Newcastle’s Nick Woltemade.

Taking to X, he wrote: ‘Juventus reached verbal agreement with Newcastle to sign Nick Woltemade, here we go!

‘Surprise move reported since last night has been agreed as Woltemade will become a Juventus player on Deadline Day. Loan fee worth £3.5m to #NUFC, no option or obligation to buy.’

Woltemade has been granted permission to undergo a medical, and per the latest from the Manchester Evening News, Juve will NOT sign both Woltemade and Zirkzee.

That leaves Zirkzee in limbo, with the frontman and his camp now scrambling to line up a different loan deal before time runs out.

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Joshua Zirkzee ‘frantically’ seeking new loan

The MEN stated: ‘The knock-on effect for Nick Woltemade’s move to Juventus is Joshua Zirkzee has been left frantically trying to sort a late move.

‘Juventus had a deal agreed in principle for wantaway Man United striker Zirkzee but boss Luciano Spalletti wanted a more traditional No9.

‘Juventus have given the manager has wish and agreed a season-long loan for Woltemade who is due in to Turin at 1pm.

‘They will not be doing both players so Zirkzee is left in a pickle. Fiorentina had a loan bid knocked back last week.

‘Woltemade had plenty of offers but Juventus’s late push appealed straight away.’

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