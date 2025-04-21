The clause in a Man Utd loan agreement has been triggered

A clause in a major Manchester United star’s loan agreement has been triggered, and while the Red Devils are now guaranteed to receive payment, a transfer could still be aborted.

The upcoming summer promises to be a critical one for Ruben Amorim. After signing just a single player in January (Patrick Dorgu), Amorim is preparing for his first real opportunity at re-shaping his squad.

Winning the Europa League and securing Champions League qualification is a must for the club. Doing so will generate a minimum of £85m in extra income and potentially as much as £100m.

Exits will be equally important, with Tom Heaton, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Christian all expected to depart via free agency.

Sales are on the agenda too, and one player Man Utd hope to find a permanent solution for is Jadon Sancho.

The winger, 25, is nearing the end of a season-long loan at Chelsea. The agreement contains a conditional obligation to buy worth a figure in the £22m-£25m range.

The obligation triggers if Chelsea finish 14th or higher in the Premier League this season. The exact amount Man Utd would be due within the £22m-£25m range is determined by Chelsea’s final league position.

And following their comeback victory over Fulham on Sunday, the Blues are now assured of finishing 14th or higher. As such, the obligation to buy in Sancho’s loan deal has been triggered.

However, the story does not end there, with prior reports confirming Chelsea included an escape mechanism in the terms agreed with Man Utd.

Chelsea can opt out of signing Sancho outright even if the criteria is met by paying Man Utd a ‘penalty fee’ of £5m.

Given the obligation has been triggered, Man Utd are now guaranteed to receive some form of payment. Whether it will be the £5m penalty fee after Sancho is returned to Old Trafford, or whether it will be a sum in the £22m-£25m range after Sancho joins Chelsea on a permanent basis remains to be seen.

Summarising the situation on X, trusted reporter Ben Jacobs stated: “Chelsea’s win over Fulham means an obligation to buy Jadon Sancho of up to £25m has now kicked in.

“It is triggered providing Chelsea finish above 15th, which is now mathematically guaranteed to be the case.

“However, Chelsea can override the obligation by paying Man Utd a fee of £5m.

“Decision whether to keep Sancho will be taken at the end of the season.”

Sancho has racked up double figure assists for the Blues this term with 10. He’s also chipped in with three goals, though it would be a stretch to call his loan spell a success.

Latest Man Utd news – Rashford, Garnacho

In other news, reports in Spain claim Barcelona are determined to sign Marcus Rashford for €40m / £34m.

Rashford has shone during his loan spell with Aston Villa who hold an option to buy for £40m. If Villa show any hesitation, Barca are seemingly ready to pounce.

Encouragingly for Barcelona, TEAMtalk understands Rashford’s preference in January was moving abroad. What’s more, Barca – who were interested in signing the winger at that time – was Rashford’s favoured club.

Elsewhere, Calciomercato state Napoli manager, Antonio Conte, fully ‘expects’ to sign Alejandro Garnacho this summer.

Napoli failed with a €50m / £42m bid for the Argentina international in January. But having failed to sign an adequate replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who joined PSG, Conte is demanding his Napoli chiefs return for Garnacho ‘whatever the cost.’