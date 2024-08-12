Manchester United have pulled the plug on a defensive addition, with the player in question receiving a different offer that could seal a deal, according to two separate sources.

Manchester United have already landed one centre-back this summer and are on the cusp of signing a second. Leny Yoro was the first to arrive after Man Utd snatched the talented young Frenchman from Lille and out from under Real Madrid’s nose.

But with Raphael Varane leaving as a free agent, Willy Kambwala sold to Villarreal and Victor Lindelof up for sale, a second centre-back signing is required.

Barring any unforeseen late hitches, Matthijs De Ligt will soon bolster the centre-back ranks.

A €50m/£45m deal has been sealed with Bayern Munich and De Ligt landed in England this morning ahead of undertaking a medical and finalising the move.

Right-back Noussair Mazraoui is also in Manchester ahead of completing his €20m/£17.1m switch from Bayern Munich too.

That move is being facilitated by Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s sale to West Ham. Man Utd will receive £15m and Wan-Bissaka’s medical will take place today.

But while Man Utd are closing in on De Ligt, there had been rampant speculation they may yet sign a third centre-half.

Man Utd explore free agent signing

Yoro unfortunately suffered a fractured metatarsal during Man Utd’s pre-season friendly with Arsenal. The injury required surgery to fix and Yoro has been ruled out for a minimum of three months.

The Sun have stated Yoro may not feature for Man Utd until January, meaning he could effectively miss half the season.

As such, links to free agent Mario Hermoso quickly emerged and Man Utd’s interest in the 29-year-old was confirmed by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Taking to X on Saturday, the trusted reporter stated: “Mario Hermoso has been discussed as option at Manchester United, still available as free agent after leaving Atletico.”

Hermoso can also operate at left-back, meaning he’d have provided cover for the often-injured Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia too.

But according to two separate Spanish sources, Man Utd will not sign Hermoso as cover for Yoro.

READ MORE: Every player linked with a Man Utd exit this summer as Ratcliffe cull continues

Man Utd abandon Mario Hermoso deal

Firstly, AS reporter, Eduardo Burgos, declared Man Utd ‘rejects the incorporation of Mario Hermoso.’

Furthermore, fellow Spanish journalist, Maximo de la Cruz Ramírez Ramírez, confirmed Hermoso to Man Utd has fallen through.

Via X, the reporter revealed Hermoso could now join Saudi Arabian side Al Shabab after receiving a contract offer that meets his demands.

Hermoso had intended to remain in Europe if possible, though with Man Utd pulling out, the Saudi offer is the only one the centre-back has on the table right now.

‘Hermoso’s signing falls through [to] Manchester United,’ declared the reporter. ‘Al Shabab has presented [Hermoso] with an offer similar to what [he is] demanding.

‘As my colleague (Eduardo Burgos) said yesterday, the player’s desire is to stay in Europe, although for now he only has the offer from Saudi Arabia.’

If Man Utd sell Lindelof, complete the signing of De Ligt and conclude their centre-back business there, Erik ten Hag will still have four options to choose from until Yoro returns.

De Ligt is likely to partner Martinez as the strongest pairing, with Harry Maguire and veteran Jonny Evans providing back-up.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd criticised for signing star who ‘won’t get in their team’ as official announcement nears