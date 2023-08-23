Man Utd transfer collapses, but cheaper alternative signing quickly agreed

Manchester United have been priced out of a move for their top target between the sticks, though the arrival of a more cost-effective alternative is quickly gathering pace after an agreement was struck, per reports.

The Red Devils have splashed out in excess of £160m on three major signings this window. Andre Onana has replaced David de Gea in goal, while Mason Mount has bene tasked with adopting a deeper midfield role and Rasmus Hojlund is eagerly awaiting his chance to impress while recovering from an injury picked up at Atalanta.

However, Man Utd are by no means finished in the market, with further additions at goalkeeper and midfield in their sights.

Regarding the former, Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed Greece international, Odysseas Vlachodimos, was the club’s “top” target.

The 29-year-old was viewed as a viable deputy to Onana and would take the place set to be vacated by Dean Henderson. Henderson is expected to join either Crystal Palace or Nottingham Forest in a loan deal that’ll contain an option or obligation to buy.

However, despite Vlachodimos reportedly giving the greenlight to joining Man Utd from Benfica, the move has run aground.

Explaining why, the Daily Express revealed the price tag quoted by Benfica has put Man Utd’s nose out of joint.

The newspaper state Benfica president Rui Costa has told United to stump up ‘at least £8.5m’ for Vlachodimos.

Given the Greek would be signed to simply provide back-up and United’s funds are limited, it’s claimed the Red Devils ‘are not willing to pay’ the amount quoted.

However, while a move for Vlachomidos has seemingly been resigned to the scrapheap, a cheaper alternative has quickly taken shape.

Man Utd move for Altay Bayindir

Reports from Turkey emerged on Tuesday of United lodging a bid of around £6m for Fenerbahce stopper, Altay Bayindir.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein added meat on the bones, claiming United staff have already conducted pre-medical checks to ascertain whether a back issue would torpedo the move.

Now, according to the Express, United ‘now look set to sign’ Bayindir – providing they’re satisfied with the results of the tests on Bayindir’s back, of course.

The report adds the previously quoted £6m fee actually included future add-ons. The initial fee United are in line to pay up front is just £4.5m.

A subsequent update from Turkey (as cited by the Manchester Evening News) claimed the results of the check on Bayindir’s back were positive.

Furthermore, it’s claimed an agreement between Fenerbahce and Man Utd has been reached and Bayindir’s spell in Turkey has ‘officially come to an end’.

If the anticipated move for the Turkey international does go through, Henderson would then get the nod to complete a move to either Palace or Forest. The Express suggest Roy Hodgson’s Palace are the current frontrunners in the race.

