Manchester United will be denied the chance to sign Everton ace Jarrad Branthwaite despite agreeing personal terms, and the moves both clubs now intend to make have been revealed by a report.

The centre-back position is where plenty of action will lay at Old Traffotd this summer. Raphael Varane has already departed as a free agent and is closing in on a move to newly-promoted Serie A side Como.

Victor Lindelof has serious interest in Turkey, while for the second summer running, Man Utd will explore the sale of Harry Maguire.

As such, at least one new centre-back must arrive and top of United’s wanted list was Everton and England star, Jarrad Branthwaite.

Man Utd wasted no time striking an agreement on personal terms with the 21-year-old left-footer. Branthwaite was in line to earn roughly £150,000-a-week if moving to Old Trafford.

However, the barrier of the transfer fee always looked like it could prove difficult to overcome.

Everton value Branthwaite at £70m having seen the likes of Wesley Fofana and Josko Gvardiol complete moves to Chelsea and Manchester City respectively for figures slightly north of that sum.

By contrast, Man Utd’s opening bid of £43m (£8m of which comprised add-ons) indicated how little they were willing to pay.

Man Utd always insisted they would not overpay for Branthwaite, while the pressure of meeting the June 30 PSR deadline could have resulted in Everton lowering their demands.

However, that deadline has come and gone and according to Football Insider, Branthwaite will NOT be on the move this summer.

Everton to keep Branthwaite; two different sales possible

Their headline read: ‘Everton plan to keep Branthwaite and sell big-name defender.’ The defender they now plan to offload is Michael Keane.

FI also stated Sean Dyche’s side could offload striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin too. The frontman had been linked with Newcastle, though their failure to shift Callum Wilson meant a move didn’t progress.

With Everton seemingly removing Branthwaite from the equation and Man Utd unwilling to meet the club’s £70m asking price anyway, it now looks certain the player won’t be heading to Old Trafford for this summer at least.

All eyes on Matthijs De Ligt

Man Utd do have other irons in the fire, however, with a move for Bayern Munich’s Matthijs De Ligt now taking centre stage.

The Dutch defender, 24, is more than willing to leave Bayern after seeing his minutes slashed last season. Reports have also stated De Ligt is willing to take a pay cut to help ease a move over the line.

News from the Netherlands revealed De Ligt has been offered a five-year contract which he’s fully prepared to sign.

Erik ten Hag – who managed De Ligt during their Ajax days – has personally contacted his former player to convince him on the move.

Bayern Munich are seeking around €50m plus add-ons in return for selling De Ligt to Man Utd. Given the more expensive Branthwaite now appears to be off the table, United may well feel emboldened to meet Bayern’s asking price.

PSG have also shown interest in De Ligt, while rumours of Liverpool being in the mix have swirled.

However, De Ligt only has eyes for Man Utd and has instructed his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, to inform all other suitors he only wants the Red Devils.

