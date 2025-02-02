Tyrell Malacia could still leave Man Utd despite a move to Benfica falling through

A proposed Manchester United transfer has collapsed despite talks reaching an advanced stage, though reports strongly suggest an alternative deal could quickly take its place.

Man Utd have unveiled left wing-back, Patrick Dorgu, as their newest acquisition to the tune of €35m (add-ons included). 20-year-old Dorgu is expected to be at Old Trafford for United’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace this afternoon.

A consequence of Dorgu’s arrival is Tyrell Malacia has been given the green light to leave.

Benfica opened talks over a loan deal, with Malacia eyed as competition for former United left-back, Alvaro Carreras, who is now starring in Portugal.

Yet despite talks reaching an advanced stage, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the move has fallen through due to two specific reasons.

“Tyrell Malacia’s loan move to Benfica from Man Utd has definitely collapsed,” wrote Romano on X. “No agreement on loan fee and future buy option.

“Man Utd keep looking at options for Malacia as there are several loan requests.”

A follow-up from Romano doubled down on the claims Malacia WILL leave Old Trafford before the February 3 deadline despite the route to Benfica closing.

“Manchester United still expect Tyrell Malacia to leave before Monday night Deadline,” added the reporter. “Benfica deal OFF, more options being explored on loan.”

Benfica have quickly opened talks to sign a different left-back, while Malacia looks like he’ll have the chance to move north of the border…

Alternative Tyrell Malacia deal takes shape

The Dutch full-back could now be in line to join Scottish champions Celtic despite Brendan Rodgers’ side agreeing a deal to sign Kieran Tierney from Arsenal.

Celtic have forged a pre-contract agreement with the left-back who is in the final six months of his deal at The Emirates.

However, Mikel Arteta has blocked Tierney from completing a return to Celtic in the current window, with the Arsenal boss believing Tierney provides adequate cover on the left side of defence.

As such, Celtic are seeking a short-term option to bridge the gap until Tierney’s arrival in the summer.

That’s where Malacia comes in, with The Daily Mail recently confirming the 25-year-old is a wanted man at Celtic Park.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has also confirmed Celtic’s interest and we’ve been informed the Scottish giants are weighing up an approach right now.

Celtic’s immediate need for an addition at left-back stems from Alex Valle’s loan spell being cut short. The Spaniard was recalled by Barcelona before quickly being sent on a new loan to Serie A side Como.

As such, Rodgers and co require competition for Greg Taylor and Malacia could tick that box via a loan agreement.

Latest Man Utd news – Rashford out, new attacker in?

In other news, Marcus Rashford is poised to join Aston Villa on loan. The six-month deal will contain an option to buy worth £40m.

Should that option be activated, Rashford will sign a three-year deal running until the end of the 2027/28 season. The full details in the impending deal – along with who else Villa are about to sign – can be found here.

Man Utd do intend to sign a replacement in the current window, with Fabrizio Romano confirming talks for Mathys Tel are ON.

Both Man Utd and Arsenal have made new approaches in the aftermath of Tel rejecting the chance to join Tottenham. Spurs had agreed a €60m deal with Bayern Munich before Tel torpedoed the move upon snubbing the club.

Man Utd are interested in a loan and not a permanent deal. Alternatives in United’s sights if Tel proved unattainable, per The Athletic, are Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) and Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea).