David Ornstein has confirmed a Manchester United transfer is hanging by a thread unless they pay over the odds, while Dan Ashworth has put a tempting six-year contract to an alternative who looks equally difficult to sign.

The transfer action is coming thick and fast at Old Trafford, with new sporting director Dan Ashworth working on no fewer than FIVE major signings.

Striker Joshua Zirkzee will be the first to arrive, with both personal terms and the transfer fee Man Utd will pay Bologna agreed.

United will pay €42.5m over a three-year span and Zirkzee will sign a five-year deal with a club option for a sixth season. The frontman has already passed a medical.

Centre-back Matthijs De Ligt is expected to follow Zirkzee through the front doors of Old Trafford. A verbal agreement on personal terms is in place and United have held discussions over the transfer fee with Bayern Munich.

The German powerhouse hope to collect €50m plus add-ons and that is not a demand that will deter Man Utd from finalising a deal.

Elsewhere, another centre-half is wanted as well as a central midfielder to replace Casemiro. PSG’s Manuel Ugarte has given the thumbs up to joining Man Utd and would be expected to line up alongside Kobbie Mainoo if signed.

But today’s update regards the second centre-back signing, with two players in United’s sights.

Jarrad Branthwaite, Leny Yoro latest

The Red Devils have already agreed personal terms with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite who’ll earn around £150,000-a-week if joining Man Utd.

Elsewhere, Man Utd have seen a formal bid worth €50m plus add-ons accepted by Lille for Leny Yoro.

United only intend to sign one of Branthwaite and Yoro and it’s the Everton man who is understood to be their preferred target.

However, Everton are holding out for £70m and Man Utd have already seen two bids rejected. The first was worth £43m (£35m plus £8m in add-ons). The second raised the stakes to £50m (£45m plus £5m in add-ons).

Everton did not hesitate when rejecting both bids and are using the transfers of Wesley Fofana to Chelsea and Josko Gvardiol to Manchester City as yardsticks. But players were a similar age to Branthwaite when moving for fees of £75m-plus.

It is TEAMtalk’s understanding that Man Utd do intend to lodge a third bid for Branthwaite. However, according to trusted reporter David Ornstein, it will stand almost zero chance of being accepted unless Man Utd meet Everton’s top-end valuation.

Taking to X, Ornstein revealed that Everton’s imminent sale of Amadou Onana to Aston Villa for £50m plus add-ons will embolden the Toffees to retain Branthwaite.

In Ornstein’s words, the Onana transfer “all-but ends any chance of Everton selling Man Utd target Jarrad Branthwaite this summer.”

Ornstein clarified “huge bids” are the only way to change Everton’s mind, though Man Utd have repeatedly insisted they will not overpay for the player.

As such, the likelihood of Branthwaite moving to Old Trafford now looks incredibly slim unless United pay above and beyond what they believe Branthwaite to be worth.

Man Utd offer Yoro a contract

If the Branthwaite deal is shelved, Man Utd will ramp up their efforts in convincing Leny Yoro to choose Old Trafford over the Bernabeu.

Lille have accepted United’s bid, and both clubs are attempting to convince Yoro to pick Man Utd over Real Madrid.

Lille’s determination in that regards comes from the fact Real Madrid are refusing to pay anything close to what United have offered for Yoro this window. A sale to United will thus be far more lucrative for Lille.

However, Yoro has already informed Real Madrid that they are the only club he wishes to sign for. TEAMtalk has been able to verify that Yoro still only has eyes for Real Madrid despite Man Utd’s bid being accepted.

Nonetheless, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg brought news of Man Utd doing all they can to change the Frenchman’s mind.

United have reportedly put a five-year offer with the option of a sixth season to Yoro and his camp.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported Real Madrid remain calm about the situation and do not believe Yoro will change course and agree to sign with Man Utd.

Nevertheless, there is no harm in Man Utd and Ashworth attempting to change the player’s mind, especially given Branthwaite may now be out of reach.

