Despite a bid being placed that was deemed enough to seal a club-to-club agreement, a major Manchester United transfer is OFF.

The final days of the window promise to be busy ones for Man Utd who intend to both sign and sell multiple players. Regarding arrivals, a move for Royal Antwerp goalkeeper, Senne Lammens, is rapidly advancing.

A central midfielder is also wanted, while exits for the likes of Tyrell Malacia, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Rasmus Hojlund are being sought with all haste.

Today’s update regards Sancho who according to Fabrizio Romano, has no way back at Man Utd under any circumstance.

The transfer guru recently claimed Sancho’s relationships at Old Trafford are ‘completely broken’.

Accordingly, United are fielding enquiries and the best offer they’ve received so far came from Roma.

The Serie A side offered a loan that contained a conditional obligation to buy worth £20m. The conditions that would trigger the permanent move were practically guaranteed to occur.

Man Utd signalled they were willing to accept the bid and if Sancho and Roma could agree personal terms, the winger’s dismal spell in England would come to an end.

However, an agreement on the player side could not be ironed out. Sancho’s high salary demands have been blamed in some reports, while others have pointed to his agent reportedly requesting a €10m commission to facilitate a deal.

In any case, what is clear is Sancho will NOT be moving to Roma despite Gazzetta dello Sport stating earlier this week that the deal could be revived.

Roma’s director of football, Frederic Massara, has been quoted by Football Italia as stating: “Sancho is a strong player, who was linked with all the Italian clubs.

“At the moment, it is only a suggestion, because it doesn’t seem as if there are the right conditions and above all, the motivation to carry on these negotiations.”

When relaying those quotes on X, transfer guru Romano insisted the lack of ‘motivation’ to carry out a deal has come from Sancho. In other words, it’s Sancho who has torpedoed the deal and not Man Utd.

Romano wrote: “AS Roma director Massara confirms there are no changes since Monday since Jadon Sancho’s rejection.”

So… what now for Jadon Sancho?

Sancho does not lack for other suitors, though as mentioned, the club to have tabled the most lucrative offer from Man Utd’s perspective was Roma and Sancho is not heading to the Italian capital.

Serie A rivals Inter Milan are weighing up a move, while a return to Borussia Dortmund cannot be discounted.

If Sancho’s future drags and drags, one option is Turkish side Besiktas who are another to have registered interest in the winger.

As is customary, the Turkish transfer window remains open much longer than most others in Europe.

Sancho at Man Utd: The troubled timeline

July 1, 2021: Manchester United announce they have reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign Sancho after Euro 2020.

August 14, 2021: Sancho makes his Man Utd debut in a Premier League win over Leeds United.

November 23, 2021: Sancho scores his first Man Utd goal in a Champions League game against Villarreal.

November 28, 2021: Sancho adds his first Premier League goal against Chelsea.

April 23, 2021: Sancho makes the final appearance of his debut season, which thus ends with five goals from 38 games for Man Utd.

August 22, 2022: Sancho scores his first goal of the new season with the opener in a win over Liverpool.

December 13, 2022: Erik ten Hag says Sancho has been absent due to ‘physical and mental’ factors – with it later emerging that the club were not cleared to go public with his mental health struggles.

February 1, 2023: Sancho returns to action for the first time since October and helps Man Utd reach the EFL Cup final.

February 26, 2023: Man Utd win the EFL Cup, with Sancho appearing as a substitute for the last seven minutes.

June 3, 2023: Sancho starts the FA Cup final, but Man Utd lose to Man City. His season ends with seven goals from 41 games.

September 3, 2023: Ten Hag leaves Sancho out of his squad against Arsenal and blames ‘his performances in training’.

September 14, 2023: Man Utd announce that Sancho will be made to train separately due to a discipline issue.

January 11, 2024: After not playing since August, Sancho re-joins Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season.

January 13, 2024: Sancho provides an assist on his second debut for Dortmund.

April 28, 2024: Sancho becomes the highest-scoring English player in the history of the Bundesliga – an honour he would hold for just five months – with a goal against RB Leipzig.

June 1, 2024: Sancho starts the Champions League final at Wembley as Borussia Dortmund lose to Real Madrid.

August 10, 2024: Having held peacemaking talks with Ten Hag, Sancho plays for Man Utd in the Community Shield against Man City, but misses a penalty in the shootout.

August 31, 2024: Chelsea sign Sancho on loan with an obligation to buy if they finish in the top 14 of the Premier League.

September 14, 2024: Sancho makes his debut for Chelsea as a substitute against Bournemouth and earns the man of the match award after making an assist.

December 4, 2024: Sancho scores his first goal for Chelsea in a win over Southampton.

March 11, 2025: Reports begin to emerge that Chelsea can pay a penalty fee to avoid signing Sancho permanently.

April 20, 2025: A win over Fulham triggers Chelsea’s obligation to buy Sancho due to not being able to finish lower than 14th, although reports persist about their option to cancel the deal.

May 28, 2025: Sancho wins the Conference League with Chelsea, who beat Real Betis in the final.

June 11, 2025: Chelsea confirm they are sending Sancho back to Man Utd after his loan spell.