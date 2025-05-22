A major signing Manchester United were lining up is now expected to fall through following their defeat in the final of the Europa League, though why the deal being off might actually please Ruben Amorim has been revealed.

Man Utd and Tottenham both had a chance to salvage their otherwise diabolical seasons in Bilbao on Wednesday night. The victors in the Europa League final would not only lift a major trophy, but would also secure Champions League football for next season. Doing so would guarantee at least £85m in extra revenue and also heighten the club’s appeal with players they’re attempting to sign.

Ultimately, Tottenham emerged victorious through a scrappy Brennan Johnson goal, leaving Man Utd to pick the bones out of the club’s worst season for over 50 years.

Thankfully for the Red Devils, their anticipated signing of Matheus Cunha should not be affected by the absence of European football next term.

Man Utd intend to pay Cunha’s £62.5m release clause in instalments and the Wolves ace is determined to sign for the Red Devils irrespective of Wednesday night’s result.

However, the same cannot be said for United’s number one striker target, Liam Delap.

Despite links to Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen, it’s Delap who is Man Utd’s first choice to lead the line next season.

Technical Director Jason Wilcox is leading the charge and has already held face-to-face talks with the 22-year-old. Delap can be signed via a release clause worth just £30m.

However, prior to the Europa League final, ESPN claimed Delap to Man Utd hinged on winning the Europa League and securing European football. The reasoning why is simple – Delap wants European football.

The report read: ‘If United beat Spurs in Bilbao and qualify for the Champions League, sources have said that Delap is likely to head to Old Trafford.

‘But while sources have also said that United can afford to sign Delap and Wolves forward Matheus Cunha regardless of whether they qualify for the Champions League, the lack of European football in the event of a defeat against Spurs would put Chelsea in pole position for the player.’

With United tasting defeat in Bilbao, the expectation is Delap will now snub a move to Old Trafford and look more favourably on joining Chelsea instead.

Nonetheless, a rejection might actually be to manager Ruben Amorim’s liking…

Why Amorim might be glad to NOT sign Delap

According to reporter Graeme Bailey, United’s pursuit of Delap was being driven more by Wilcox and less so by Amorim.

In fact, Bailey even claimed Amorim believes Man Utd should be signing a more readymade striker already in his prime, as opposed to Delap who isn’t yet the finished article.

“There remains a split at Manchester United over their plans for their new striker,” Bailey told UnitedInFocus.

“Liam Delap has emerged as their top target for their footballing department – with technical director Jason Wilcox convinced that the Ipswich Town striker is the best option for the club.

“However, Amorim and his coaching staff believe that a readymade number nine would be the better route for them to take as a team.”

Amorim is believed to favour signing Gyokeres or Osimhen, both of whom fired their respective sides (Sporting CP, Galatasaray) to league titles this season.

However, whether either player will be open to joining Man Utd now there’s no European football on offer remains to be seen.

Furthermore, Gyokeres at around €65m / £54.7m and Osimhen at roughly €75m / £63.15m will cost far greater sums than the £30m Delap can leave Portman Road for.

And given United are spending £62.5m on Cunha and don’t have the Champions League money to lock in, the financials of signing strikers the calibre of Gyokeres and Osimhen may no longer make sense.

Latest Man Utd news – Exodus coming after Europa disaster

