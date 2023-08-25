Man Utd transfer facing collapse after brutal injury blow hands Ten Hag huge dilemma

An injury sustained by Luke Shaw could torpedo a Manchester United transfer that was gathering pace, with Erik ten Hag now facing a crisis at left-back.

The left-back position was somewhat secure just one week ago, though various developments have now thrust the position under the microscope.

Indeed, Ten Hag could recently call upon no fewer than four options for the role – Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Brandon Williams and Alvaro Fernandez.

However, the Athletic bring news of Shaw sustaining a muscle injury that is due to sideline the 28-year-old for an ‘extended period’.

United retain hope the lay-off will be weeks and not months. The full extent of the muscle injury should become clear in the coming hours and days.

Elsewhere, Malacia – who is No 2 in the pecking order – remains out of action through an injury picked up last season. The Dutchman took no part in pre-season and a timeline has not been put on his return to fitness.

Adding to the saga is the fact Williams joined Ipswich Town on loan on Thursday. Furthermore, fourth choice Fernandez is currently in talks over joining Spanish side Granada on loan, per Sky Sports.

As such, a position that was once secure is now anything but. To that end, reports are emerging that suggest Fernandez’s would-be loan to Granada could be aborted.

Man Utd reportedly believe the 20-year-old has the potential to become a future first-team star at Old Trafford. As such, they were attempting to sanction just a straight loan to Granada who were hoping to include an option to buy as well.

However, the deal could now be scrapped and Fernandez may yet find himself temporarily promoted to Ten Hag’s starting left-back. With the summer window due to close on Friday September 1, United have less than a week to make their call.

Ten Hag’s alternatives if Fernandez is allowed to leave include Diogo Dalot and Lisandro Martinez.

Right-back Dalot has deputised on the left side in the past, while the left-footed Martinez could shift over to left-back in a move that would see Victor Lindelof partner Raphael Varane at centre-half.

All eyes will now be on the further assessments of Shaw’s injury United are conducting. Fernandez’s future may well hinge on the findings.

