Manchester United have finalised the sale of a midfielder, with top sources revealing every important detail in the move.

The final days of the summer transfer window are shaping up to be busy ones at Old Trafford, with Man Utd aiming to make two signings while also offloading a handful of fringe players.

A new left-back is wanted, though according to Fabrizio Romano, it may not be a particularly sexy signing given top target, Lewis Hall, is unavailable in this window.

The trusted reporter recently claimed United fans can expect their side to make a signing similar to the one that saw Man Utd land Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham in the summer of 2023.

A new striker to provide back-up to Benjamin Sesko is also wanted, though that will only become a reality if Joshua Zirkzee departs.

Fiorentina have offered to loan the Dutchman for the full campaign and pay a loan fee of €5m. An option to buy would be included, and Man Utd must now make a decision on whether to stick or twist.

Elsewhere, both The Athletic and Fabrizio Romano have brought news of a permanent sale.

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Man Utd selling Toby Collyer to West Brom

22-year-old midfielder, Toby Collyer, is joining Championship side West Brom, and the finer details in the deal can now be revealed.

The Athletic led the way via Laurie Whitwell, with the reporter noting: ‘Toby Collyer is joining West Bromwich Albion in a permanent deal worth a guaranteed £3million, plus add-ons.

‘Manchester United have accepted the proposal from the Championship side and Collyer has agreed personal terms. United also retain a 40 per cent sell-on.’

Taking to X soon after, Romano stated: ‘Toby Collyer has signed documents as new West Brom player on permanent deal from Man United.

‘£3m fee plus £5m add-ons as part of the package. Sell on clause for 40%, as @lauriewhitwell reported.’

Whitwell shed further light on the add-ons involved in this deal, writing: ‘Depending on how Collyer and West Brom perform, the transfer fee could more than double. United believe it is worth a potential £7.6m.

‘The majority of add-ons are said to be achievable, but some pertain to West Brom reaching the Premier League and Europe, and Collyer playing for England.’

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