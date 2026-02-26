Manchester United have been named as primary candidates to sign Felix Nmecha this summer after reports in Germany revealed the price Borussia Dortmund are seeking for his services, and with his agents now speaking out on the possibility of a transfer.

It’s an open secret that Manchester United will invest heavily to strengthen their central midfield this summer, with Casemiro moving on and with ongoing doubts over the suitability of Manuel Ugarte to the English game. And with the club opting to keep their powder dry in the January window, our reporter Fraser Fletcher confirmed the club’s plans to invest some £250m in a series of game-changing investments over the next two to three transfer windows.

Part of the INEOS strategy is to buy players who know the English game and can hit the ground running; a decision which served them well this summer when they recruited both Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to bolster their frontline.

Now, with the likes of Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton, Joao Gomes and Amadou Onana persistently linked with moves to Old Trafford, we revealed earlier this week that the Red Devils have already reached out to the agent of one of those players and opened discussions over a summer move and having made it clear they are open to breaking their transfer record to get a deal over the line.

There is a growing school of thought, though, that United’s second midfield signing could come from the continent and in recent weeks the likes of Kees Smit and Morten Hjulmand have once again been linked with a move.

However, another name in the mix is Dortmund star Nmecha, whose brother Lukas has been starring for United’s bitter rivals, Leeds United, this season.

Now, according to BILD, United have learned that Dortmund are open to the 25-year-old’s sale – and have set an asking price of €70m (£61.2m, $83m) to get a deal over the line.

They also report that the former Man City midfielder, who saw his side knocked out of the Champions League on Wednesday night following a dramatic 4-1 defeat at Atalanta, has now green-lit a potential move by his decision to switch agents, often seen as the premise to securing a big-money move…

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Felix Nmecha’s agents speak out on summer transfer speculation

Despite that, Dortmund’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl has made clear his side’s wishes to tie Nmecha to a new deal at Signal Iduna Park.

“I was very impressed with him because he’s always able to resolve game situations,” Kehl said. “He creates new spaces and generates numerical advantages. Felix is making a huge impact right now and is an incredibly important player.”

Amid links to the Premier League and on their efforts to extend his stay, Kehl added: “Do not worry, I am doing my homework!”

Now, in reaction to speculation that a summer exit to the Premier League is on the cards,

Nmecha’s representatives, headed up by Tobi Alabi, released a statement, via Sport Bild, on their client’s future.

“Felix has two years left on his contract, and we fully respect that,” Alabi said. “Borussia Dortmund has played a key role in his development, and he is grateful for the trust and platform the club has given him.

“The player is developing from season to season, and when a player performs well, there is naturally always interest and questions about the future.

“That’s part of top-level football and it reflects the progress he has made but at the moment, the focus is very clear. Felix is determined to give everything for Borussia Dortmund, to fight for the club and to help the team achieve its goals.

“Any decision about his future will, in due course, always be conducted respectfully and jointly with the club.”

Alabi added: “There is no rush and no speculation on our part – he still has two full seasons ahead of him, and football often develops quite naturally over time.

“The most important thing is to continue working hard, staying healthy and playing at the highest level. The rest will then take care of itself.”

Man Utd latest: Rio advises INEOS on £152m pair to sign; Romano on links to Real Madrid star

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand has told INEOS which player from Wharton and Anderson they must sign, having also identified a £52m transfer to play alongside them that he thinks would be perfect for the Red Devils.

Elsewhere, a high-profile star United let go of during the summer window now wishes to return to Old Trafford and re-establish himself as a regular starter, but while he reportedly thinks he’ll get that chance, he’s in for a rude awakening.

In other news, Man Utd and their hierarchy have been lauded for ignoring Ruben Amorim and pushing through a risky signing that is already paying huge dividends.

And finally, Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether United will be able to bring Eduardo Camavinga to Old Trafford as a replacement for Casemiro, with the transfer guru disclosing Real Madrid’s stance on the midfielder.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.