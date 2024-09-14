Bayern Munich remain convinced they can persuade Jamal Musiala to sign a new deal with the club after describing him as someone who can “shape an era”, while the player himself has also come clean on a joke with Joshua Zirkzee about joining Manchester United.

Musiala is already heralded as one of the game’s biggest stars, but with the 21-year-old’s contract at the Allianz Arena due to expire in summer 2026, Bayern Munich know the importance of tying him down to an extension as quickly as possible.

To that end a number of high-profile clubs have already been linked with moves for the player.

Liverpool were tipped to be considering a transfer-record shattering move for his services earlier this week, while Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have also been mentioned as suitors.

However, one story that emerged during the recent international break came when Musiala revealed he had held talks with Joshua Zirkzee about following the striker to Manchester United.

Musiala, though, has now come out and played down the significance of those comments, claiming it is the sort of thing players joke about all the time.

“You always joke around with friends and dream of playing together in a team one day,” Musiala told Welt am Sonntag.

“The jokes go both ways. I also told Josh that he should come back to Bayern. But you shouldn’t take that too seriously.”

Bayern, meanwhile, are also determined to get the player to commit to a new deal.

“There are always talks. We want to extend his contract,” Bayern chief Christoph Freund said.

“We want Jamal to stay with us long-term and help shape an era.

“Hopefully the talks will have a positive end! But there’s no time pressure.”

Bayern boss Kompany tips big things of Musiala

TEAMtalk sources understand that interest in Musiala is genuine and with his deal expiring in under two years’ time, a number of big sides do spy an opportunity to prise him away from the Bundesliga giants for a reduced fee.

However, we can also reveal that even if he does fail to sign an extension, Bayern would place a hugely-prohibitive £150m (€180m / €197m) on the playmaker, making a move extremely costly to pull off for all but a handful of those clubs.

In the meantime, Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany has been impressed by what he has seen so far from the former Chelsea academy man.

And he believes the 36-times capped Germany international can soon establish himself as one of the best players in the world.

“Jamal should just carry on in the same way and not change anything. We’re delighted to have him,” the Belgian told a press conference ahead of Bayern’s trip to Holstein Kiel in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

“He can become one of the three or four best players in the world.”

Musiala himself also enjoys playing under the iconic former Manchester City man and spoke warmly of him as a coach upon his appointment at the Allianz Arena.

“I’m looking forward to working with Vincent Kompany in the new season,” he told BILD back in June. “I’ve heard a lot about him from Leroy [Sane], they both played together at [Manchester] City.

“Another friend of mine played under Kompany at Burnley. He told me that Burnley played really good football.

“It’s true that Burnley got relegated, but Kompany didn’t want to get points with destructive or defensive football, he stuck to his philosophy. That’s rare for a coach. I think his ideas fit well with Bayern. He’s hungry to win titles.”

Van De Beek explains Man Utd failure / De Ligt Liverpool revelation

Meanwhile, Donny van de Beek has revealed his true feelings on his time at Manchester United after sealing an exit to Girona this summer.

United paid Ajax a fee potentially rising to £40m for his services back in 2020, but he struggled to justify the hype and eventually moved on to the Spanish side for a tiny up front fee of just €500,000 (£420,000 / $555,000).

“I think it’s clear that it didn’t work out for both sides,” Van de Beek said in an extended interview.

“But that’s the past and I have nothing bad to say about the club.”

Meanwhile, one Dutch star who did arrive this summer was Matthis de Ligt, with United capturing the star from Bayern Munich on the same day they also signed his teammate Noussai Mazraoui.

With Erik ten Hag reuniting with De Ligt at Old Trafford, it perhaps came as a surprise that United were given a free run at his signing, with Liverpool strongly rumoured to be keen at the time.

However, the presence of Virgil van Dijk – and some alleged grievances between the two players – has now been cited as a reason.

Jamal Musiala worth giant Bayern contract

Musiala has quickly shown why he already ranks as one of the game’s leading playmakers, with his figures last season standing up against two of the best around in Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard and Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne.

While he proved himself more prolific in front of goal than his two peers per 90 played, he also bettered Odegaard for assists too.

And while he falls behind the pair for chances created and throughballs, his dribbling technique is evidentally clear, with the player excelling at carrying the ball past opponents and opening up space. That is an ability few in the world game can master.

His current deal at Bayern earns the player €5m annually (£81,000 / $106,600 per week) though his next contract agreement will surely see him elevated to among Bayern’s leading earners.

That is currently topped by Harry Kane, who takes home around £360,000 a week, while Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller, Manuel Neur and Leroy Sane all take home around £280,000 a week.

Given his importance to the side, the 21-year-old will certainly be seeking parity with that group in the second tier of top earners.

