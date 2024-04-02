Man Utd transfer nearing collapse after failed audition gives Ratcliffe, Ten Hag new problem

Ten Hag and Ratcliffe have a new headache amid the impending collapse of a Man Utd transfer

A pre-agreed Manchester United transfer looks set to fall through on the back of a midfield star failing his audition, according to reports.

Sweeping changes are expected when Man Utd set about reshaping their squad this summer. Additions are wanted at left-back, centre-half, on the right wing and at striker. A signing may also be made in central midfield if one or both of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro depart.

To free up both room and funds, Man Utd will listen to offers for the likes of Donny van de Beek, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Antony.

Elsewhere, Anthony Martial will leave as a free agent. Centre-back pair Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans are also out of contract in the summer.

Another United star seemingly on his way out of Old Trafford was combative midfielder, Hannibal Mejbri.

Sevilla fended off a late hijack attempt from Everton when signing the Tunisia international to a six-month loan in January. The deal contained a series of clauses inserted at Man Utd’s behest to ensure they covered all the bases.

An option to buy worth roughly €20m was included. Furthermore, a buy-back clause (in case Sevilla activate the option) believed to be worth €35m that remains active until the summer of 2026 was also inserted. There’s also a significant sell-on clause present in the deal.

However, the chances of Sevilla taking up their pre-agreed €20m option to buy now look slim at best.

Hannibal enduring miserable loan spell

Hannibal has featured just four times for his loan club, only one of which was from the start. That start came on March 2 against Real Sociedad and Hannibal lasted just 53 minutes before being hooked.

The midfielder has been an unused substitute on two occasions since then and was left out of Sevilla’s squad entirely for their most recent match against Mason Greenwood’s Getafe.

Football Insider previously reported Sevilla were already souring on the idea of signing Hannibal to a permanent deal after just a few weeks at the club.

That came on the back of Hannibal being made unavailable for selection by manager Quique Sanchez Flores. That decision has obviously since been reversed, though Hannibal’s fortunes – and form – hasn’t improved.

Pressure on Man Utd to find a buyer

Now, a fresh report from the Manchester Evening News has doubled down on the notion Sevilla WILL NOT sign Hannibal outright.

As such, the 21-year-old is in line to return to Old Trafford in the summer, at which point he’ll enter the final year of his United contract.

The pressure will therefore be on Man Utd to find a permanent buyer or run the risk of losing the player for nothing 12 months later.

But given Hannibal has failed his audition in Seville, it stands to reason no club will offer a sum close to the €20m option Man Utd agreed with Sevilla.

