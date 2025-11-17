Manchester United are on the hunt for a Premier League star

Manchester United are pushing to sign Adam Wharton before Liverpool and have sent Crystal Palace an offer for the midfield star, it has been claimed.

According to a team of five ‘elite reporters’ with 685,000 followers on X, formerly Twitter, a ‘bid has been submitted’ by Man Utd for Wharton. Ruben Amorim ‘loves the player’ and ‘believes he can sell the project to Wharton before Liverpool contact him’, the social media update states.

We revealed on October 16 that Wharton is Amorim’s No 1 target to improve the Man Utd midfield.

Adam Wharton’s meteoric rise

Joined Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers for £22m in February 2024

Quickly established himself as one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League

Earned an England debut in June 2024 and made the squad for the Euros

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, stated on September 23 that Man Utd are laying the groundwork for a January swoop for Wharton.

Liverpool are also in the race, but they are not the only club who could provide Man Utd with competition.

Sources confirmed to us on Wednesday that the England international sits top of Chelsea’s midfield wish list.

Plus, we revealed on October 27 that he is on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar.

Man Utd will need to increase bid to sign Wharton

Palace rate Wharton at the £80million (€91m / $105m) mark but would want around £100m (€113.5m / $131.5m) to sell mid-season given his status as a crucial player.

It has previously been suggested that United’s January offer for Wharton could be worth around £60m (€68m / $79m), money which would fail to convince Palace to sell.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants United to build a strong core of British players, with Wharton among his favourite targets.

The 21-year-old excels at building play from deep and is extremely composed on the ball. He is already a fantastic Premier League midfielder, and, given his age, has the potential to develop into a world-leading star.

Wharton appears the ideal successor for Casemiro in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system. Casemiro has looked better this season, but United still need to find a long-term replacement as he is 33 years of age and has entered the final year of his contract.

Amorim’s other midfield targets

There are several other options United are considering in case Wharton heads elsewhere.

Elliot Anderson has left a huge impression on United recruitment chiefs. We reported on November 4 that United could launch a giant January bid for Anderson, and they are confident Nottingham Forest would accept.

United remain admirers of Carlos Baleba after making an approach for the Brighton star over the summer. We recently analysed the numbers after Baleba came up against Wharton during Brighton’s trip to Palace.

Angelo Stiller of Stuttgart and Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher are also being tracked by the Red Devils.