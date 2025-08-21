£60m ace is ‘dream’ Man Utd signing as shock enquiry for Chelsea star also made

Manchester United are on the hunt for a Premier League star

Manchester United see Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton as their ideal midfield signing after failing to land Carlos Baleba, while a journalist has revealed that surprise talks have been held over a Chelsea raid.

Man Utd need a new holding midfielder who can become Casemiro’s successor. The Brazilian was excellent on United’s route to the Europa League final last season, though he is now 33 years old and could soon start to decline further.

Manuel Ugarte is also in the United squad, having joined from Paris Saint-Germain last summer. But there are concerns over whether Ugarte has the ability to help United dominate games and get back in the Premier League’s top six.

Due to these factors, United recently made contact with Brighton & Hove Albion for Baleba.

The Cameroonian is keen on a transfer to Old Trafford but United have postponed talks as Brighton have no intention of selling this summer.

The Red Devils could return for Baleba next summer, but they are also sounding out alternative midfielders.

In an interview with The United Stand, transfer reporter Ben Jacobs has named Wharton as United’s ‘dream’ midfield addition this month.

But Ruben Amorim’s side will find it tough to convince Palace to sell. Eberechi Eze is poised to join Arsenal, while Marc Guehi is a top target for Liverpool.

Sources have previously informed TEAMtalk that Palace will only consider offers worth £60m or more for Wharton.

If Guehi follows Eze out of Selhurst Park, then Palace could shut the door on Wharton’s exit for another year. In this case, United would have a big decision to make between Wharton and Baleba in summer 2026.

Wharton is only 21 years old but has shown maturity beyond his years since joining Palace in January 2024. He has adapted brilliantly to life in the Premier League and usually controls the tempo for Palace.

Interestingly, Jacobs adds that United also asked about the potential availability of Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos during talks with Chelsea over Alejandro Garnacho.

However, such discussions did not advance as Chelsea believe the 21-year-old has a very bright future and do not want to sell.

United and Chelsea have also discussed potential swap deals involving Garnacho and either Nicolas Jackson or Christopher Nkunku.

At this stage, though, Garnacho is more likely to join Chelsea for money.

Garnacho sale could fund new midfield signing for Man Utd

The Blues have accelerated talks for the winger in recent days and are edging closer to snaring him.

There was a big gap in valuations when talks first started, as United want £50m for Garnacho whereas Chelsea aim to strike a deal for £30-40m.

Returning to United’s midfield hunt, they are also monitoring Morten Hjulmand and Lucien Agoume.

Amorim is a big admirer of Hjulmand as the two struck up a great relationship during their time together at Sporting CP.

Agoume would be the cheapest midfielder for United to pursue as Sevilla are open to doing business at €25-30m (£22-26m).

