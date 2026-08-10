Man Utd dramatically reignite £86m midfield move as Chelsea launch aggressive push

Manchester United have re-entered the frame to sign Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace, though Chelsea are among two giants showing rival interest, as per a report.

Bolstering central midfield is the priority for Man Utd, and it has been an eventful summer so far. The Red Devils missed out on Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes before agreeing a £38million deal with Atalanta for Ederson Silva.

But the move was then called off after Ederson failed a medical. United responded to that setback by capturing Andrey Santos from Chelsea in a £50million deal and activating Youri Tielemans’ £35m release clause at Aston Villa.

United are now on the hunt for a third midfielder to complete the process.

Michael Carrick’s side ruled out a move for Wharton earlier this summer, believing he is too similar to current midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, but CaughtOffside report that their pursuit is back on.

United scouts see Wharton as ‘a natural left-footed controller capable of progressing possession and setting the tempo’.

United have reignited their interest in the English star and are supposedly battling Chelsea and Real Madrid for his services.

Palace are aware of the interest in their player and have given Wharton a huge €100m (£86m) valuation.

That price tag has ‘prevented negotiations from accelerating’ with United, who would be happy to pay around £70m instead.

Chelsea are becoming ‘more aggressive’ in their hunt to sign Wharton, giving United serious competition.

Although, Chelsea ‘need to reduce their squad before making a major move’, which could give United an opportunity to strike.

Man Utd rival Chelsea, Real Madrid for Adam Wharton

Madrid, meanwhile, have ‘monitored Wharton for some time’ after being impressed by his rise at Palace.

As things stand, Madrid have bigger priorities, but the 22-year-old remains a target under consideration.

In addition to Wharton, United have been credited with interest in Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara.

Tyler Adams, Sander Berge and Carlos Baleba are all on INEOS’ midfield shortlist, too.

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell has suggested United could rely on Mason Mount as their fourth midfielder if they fail to sign another player in the position.

Aurelien Tchouameni remains a dream solution for United, and Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on the Madrid star.