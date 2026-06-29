Man Utd grow confident over stunning £80m deal as second target snubs Newcastle

Manchester United reportedly believe there is a good chance they will sign Alex Scott from Bournemouth this summer, while a second midfielder has rejected Newcastle United as he prefers a move to Old Trafford.

Atalanta star Ederson is poised to become the first midfielder to join Man Utd this summer, and the Red Devils are also in talks for West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes. But Tottenham Hotspur are pushing hard to sign Fernandes first, forcing Man Utd to consider alternatives such as Scott…

Alex Scott to Man Utd latest

Michael Carrick’s side are ‘growing increasingly optimistic’ they can prise Scott away from Bournemouth, according to the Daily Mail.

Bournemouth are determined to keep Scott and have already rejected approaches from both United and Arsenal. But the two Premier League giants look set to return with fresh enquiries.

Bournemouth have told interested clubs it would take a proposal worth £80m or more for them to consider selling the Englishman this summer. United, in contrast, are considering opening the bidding at closer to £60m.

Recent reports have suggested United might scrap their pursuit of Fernandes altogether and enter concrete talks for Scott instead.

Liverpool could also enter the frame for the 22-year-old, as Andoni Iraola remains a fan after they worked together at Bournemouth.

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Felix Nmecha choice

Borussia Dortmund’s Felix Nmecha has rebuffed Newcastle’s advances as he would rather join Man Utd or Manchester City, claim Bild.

Their report also suggests Dortmund value Nmecha at an eye-watering €120m (£103m).

We have received different information on the German, though. We revealed on Sunday that Newcastle have backed away from the deal, rather than getting rejected.

Our sources state that Dortmund could actually sell Nmecha for less than €100m (£86m).

The 25-year-old is currently starring for Germany at the World Cup, which has increased both his reputation and price tag.

Mount claim

Milan Press suggest United have offered Mason Mount to AC Milan for €25m (£21.5m).

The transfer would see Mount reunite with Ruben Amorim, who has taken charge of the Italian giants.

It is claimed that United have ‘proposed’ an exit deal for the midfielder, and that Amorim has ‘greenlit’ negotiations.

However, it is important to note that other sources have since shut down Milan Press’ transfer claim.