Man Utd to strike gold with £50m swoop for star Pep thinks is ‘unbelievable’

Manchester United and Chelsea are competing for the superb signing of Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, who has wowed Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, according to a report.

Scott has registered four goals and one assist in 35 matches for Bournemouth so far this season. The midfielder has been one of Andoni Iraola’s best players, dictating the tempo, driving forward using his fantastic dribbling ability, and demonstrating supreme work rate.

Iraola has announced his decision to leave the Vitality Stadium at the end of the season, and he could be followed out of the club by several of his top stars.

CaughtOffside claim Man Utd and Chelsea are ‘battling’ to land Scott this summer.

The 22-year-old is ‘built for the big stage’, and his classy performances have seen some of the world’s most illustrious clubs ‘take notice’.

Man Utd are ‘exploring’ midfield targets to revitalise their engine room and replace Casemiro, and Scott has emerged as a concrete option.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are trying to build an English core at Stamford Bridge, and they see Scott as one of the best young players operating in the Premier League.

While Bournemouth see the uncapped Englishman as the ‘future face of the club’, they appreciate that his ‘exceptional performances’ could lead to an exit.

‘Serious discussions’ will start at £50million, while his price could rise to £60-65m if multiple clubs enter the race.

We confirmed in January that both United and City are interested in signing Scott.

Journalist Henry Winter has stated that Guardiola has ‘always been an admirer’ of the midfield maestro, having first called him an ‘unbelievable player’ following an FA Cup tie three years ago.

Guardiola is ‘even more of an admirer now’ after Scott scored and put in an ‘outstanding’ display during Bournemouth’s shock 2-1 victory at Arsenal on April 11.

Despite CaughtOffside’s claims, we reported in January that Bournemouth are planning a lucrative new contract to try and keep Scott on the south coast.

Scott is among several midfielders being considered by United and City, alongside Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba.

United have previously been credited with interest in Sandro Tonali, but they are currently leaning towards Anderson or Wharton.

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Man Utd evaluating midfield targets

Anderson is the No 1 target for both Manchester clubs. But he will cost a whopping £100m to sign from Nottingham Forest.

If news of Scott’s £50m price tag is true, then it would make sense for United and City to try and initiate a move.

He is available for half the price and arguably has just as high of a ceiling as Anderson.

Surprisingly, Real Madrid duo Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni have also emerged as potential options for United.

INEOS have ‘verbally agreed’ a separate midfield deal in fantastic news for interim boss Michael Carrick.

United will also be laughing as the ‘poisonous’ Alejandro Garnacho is already causing problems at Chelsea.