Man Utd offered 175-goal striker giant in stunning late deal – Exclusive

Erling Haaland’s close friend Alexander Sorloth could be joining him in Manchester, with intermediaries offering Manchester United the chance to sign the Atletico Madrid striker, sources have exclusively told TEAMtalk.

TEAMtalk understands that Sorloth has emerged as a potential option for United as they search for another forward before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

The Norway international is open to leaving Atletico this summer and a return to the Premier League is something the 30-year-old would entertain, having previously played for Crystal Palace.

United are in the market for another forward after allowing Joshua Zirkzee to join Fiorentina, with Michael Carrick’s side now assessing a number of options.

Sources believe that if United bring in another striker, they want someone who can provide a genuine central option and an alternative to Benjamin Sesko – and Sorloth fits that profile.

The Norwegian has impressed since moving to Atletico and his physical presence, aerial ability and experience of Premier League football make him an attractive option for United.

Atletico are open to allowing Sorloth – who has scored 175 career goals in 475 matches – to leave, but only if they can find a suitable replacement.

The Spanish club intend to keep Julian Alvarez but still need another striker, with Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus and former Lille forward Jonathan David among the players being considered.

Juventus are also exploring a potential deal involving David, with Sorloth and Nico Gonzalez potentially part of an exchange, although those negotiations are becoming increasingly complicated.

Coincidentally, TEAMtalk can also confirm that David has been offered to United, who are assessing whether he could provide another solution in attack.

Mateta, Matanovic also on Man Utd striker list

As we previously revealed, United have also spoken to Crystal Palace about Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaila Sarr, although deals for both players are complicated.

A number of younger options have also been discussed, with TEAMtalk able to confirm that Freiburg’s Igor Matanovic, Hoffenheim’s Fisnik Asllani and RB Leipzig’s Conrad Harder have all been considered.

However, Sorloth is now another experienced option on United’s radar, and his willingness to return to England could make the situation one to watch in the final days of the window.

The player also has a close relationship with Manchester City star Haaland, adding an intriguing dimension to the possibility of the pair being reunited in Manchester.

For United, the priority remains finding the right forward to complement Sesko rather than simply adding another body to the squad – otherwise there is a good chance they don’t sign one.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has tipped United to repeat a surprise Tottenham deal in the coming days.