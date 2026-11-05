Man Utd: Summer move going so badly a fine may have to be paid – report

A move made by Manchester United is faring so poorly that a ‘fine’ may have to be paid, though the payment would be to United’s benefit, according to a report.

Man Utd loaned out a pair of high profile goalkeepers over the summer, sending Andre Onana to Trabzonspor and Altay Bayindir to Celta Vigo.

In Bayindir’s case, Man Utd negotiated an option to buy with the Spanish side worth €4m. If that option is triggered, United will retain a substantial sell-on clause in Bayindir’s Celta contract.

Furthermore, Man Utd are receiving a loan fee, or at least, that was the idea.

The loan fee United are due to collect hinges on how many appearances Bayindir makes during the loan. So far, that number stands at zero.

The Turkey international hasn’t even made an appearance in the Europa League or Copa del Rey, with No 1, Ionut Radu, immoveable in all competitions.

And according to a report coming out of Spain (as cited by Sport Witness), Celta Vigo will have to pay Man Utd a ‘fine’ if Bayindir doesn’t rack up a specific number of appearances.

While that would be a minor positive for United and their finances, it would of course be offset by the loan fee they receive being lower than expected.

Man Utd could receive unexpected payment from Celta Vigo – report

The report stated: ‘With Radu’s good performances, Bayındır is unlikely to get ahead in the league and the Europa League, unless the former were to suffer a setback.

‘As things stand, Celta will end up paying the fine to Michael Carrick’s side.’

The value of the ‘fine’ that would be paid was not detailed in the piece, nor was the number of appearances Bayindir must make to ensure the fine doesn’t have to be paid.

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In any case, what is clear is Bayindir has no future at Old Trafford and United’s hope will be the stopper’s fortunes change and Celta activate their €4m option to buy.

If they don’t, the 28-year-old will return to Old Trafford next summer, at which point he’ll only have one year remaining on his contract.