Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has responded to questions about Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho, with the Red Devils closing in on offloading the pair.

Rashford and Garnacho have both been told they are not in Ruben Amorim’s plans at Old Trafford. They both like to operate on the left wing but that is a position no longer used by Man Utd, with Amorim preferring to select two No 10s and wing-backs in his 3-4-2-1 formation.

Rashford failed to impress the Portuguese head coach last season, while Amorim was also concerned about him being a bad influence around the club. This resulted in Rashford heading to Aston Villa on loan in January.

The England star showed glimpses of his huge ability at Villa but ultimately did not do enough to convince them to active their £40million (€46m, $54m) buy option.

Rashford has since emerged as Barcelona’s top winger target after they missed out on Nico Williams and had an approach for Luis Diaz rebuffed by Liverpool.

Rashford has agreed to join Barca on an initial loan with a €35m (£30m, $41m) buy option. Crucially for United, the Spanish champions will pay all of his £325,000-a-week wages.

Garnacho, meanwhile, is the subject of interest from Chelsea, Villa and Napoli. Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on Wednesday that Chelsea remain serious contenders to sign Garnacho, while the player is open to such a move.

United ideally want £50m (€58m, $67m) for Garnacho but could accept a lower price if the deal is structured favourably.

Following Man Utd’s goalless draw in their pre-season game against Leeds United on Saturday, Amad was asked about Rashford agreeing to join Barca. He replied (via the MEN): “Well, the only thing I can say is good luck to him, but I’m more focused on United and my team.”

Amad is known to be close friends with Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo. When asked about Garnacho being in talks to leave, Amad said: “I think this is not really my problem. The only thing I’m thinking right now is how we will learn together as a team and yeah, that’s the only thing I’m trying to think about right now.”

Sources revealed to TEAMtalk all the way back in February that Rashford had decided on Barca as his dream destination when leaving United. He viewed Villa as a short-term move to get his career back on track and set up a blockbuster transfer abroad.

READ MORE 💰 Man Utd to outbid Arsenal for Viktor Gyokeres with ‘supersonic’ move ‘very close’

Garnacho to follow Rashford out of Man Utd

Circumstances have helped Rashford achieve that dream move, with Barca viewing him as a far more attainable option that Williams or Diaz.

Garnacho has received a lucrative offer to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr but has rejected it as he wants to continue playing at the highest level in Europe.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that the 21-year-old has no issue with representing another Prem club after United.

In January, the Red Devils were tipped to hold out for £70m (€81m / $94m) when selling Garnacho, but they have had to reduce that price tag as everyone knows Amorim wants him out.

Chelsea are frontrunners for Garnacho and are plotting an opening bid. Blues boss Enzo Maresca wants guarantees the Argentina international will not disrupt the harmony in his squad before a transfer is agreed, though.

Man Utd transfer news: Surprise Chelsea link; midfielder ‘agreement’

Meanwhile, United could rescue an ‘unhappy’ star from Chelsea, according to reports.

United are also in the market for a new No 8 after allowing Christian Eriksen to leave following the expiry of his contract.

An ‘agreement’ has been reached for Amorim’s side to bring in a Spanish midfielder.

QUIZ: Leaver with the most appearances per year (2015-2024)