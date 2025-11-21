Antoine Semenyo is among the targets at Man Utd

Manchester United could get help from a coach as they look to beat Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City to the sensational signing of Bournemouth ace Antoine Semenyo.

During an appearance on The Athletic FC Podcast, Hull City assistant manager Dean Holden was asked about Semenyo’s rise, as well as where the winger could end up next year. Holden knows Semenyo well, having managed him at Bristol City during the 2020-21 campaign.

Holden is a Man Utd fan, and he has admitted he will do his best to convince Semenyo on a move to Old Trafford next year.

How Antoine Semenyo reached the top

Spent time at Bath City before going on to join Bristol City, Newport County and Sunderland

Signed for Bournemouth in a £10million deal in January 2023

Took his game to the next level last season, registering 13 goals and seven assists

“We still speak quite a lot, so I’ll certainly be trying to pull him towards a Man Utd direction, because obviously as a kid, supporting Man Utd, I would love to see him there,” Holden said. “I think he’s a player that could play for Man Utd.”

Although, Holden did admit that it will be tough for Semenyo to turn down the lure of Pep Guardiola and Manchester City.

“I think for Antoine, he has to look [at] where he’s going to go and win trophies,” the observer added.

“Where’s he going to go and win the most trophies? And for me, I’d go and play under Pep Guardiola. If I could go back and put my boots on, I’d be playing under Pep.”

Semenyo emerges as the Prem’s hottest property

Holden’s good relationship with the 25-year-old could prove important if United re-enter the chase for his services.

United, alongside Spurs, expressed interest in signing Semenyo in the summer, only for him to pen a new contract with Bournemouth. Bryan Mbeumo ultimately moved to Old Trafford instead.

Semenyo’s reputation has only increased since then, as he has already notched six goals and three assists in 11 league matches this term.

David Ornstein revealed on Monday that his new Bournemouth deal includes a £65m release clause, active during the early stages of the January window. It will drop to £50m at the end of the season.

That news has put the Premier League’s biggest clubs on alert. Ornstein featured on the podcast alongside Holden and stated that Liverpool, Spurs and City are Semenyo’s main suitors as things stand.

But speculation United could swoop for the Ghana international refuses to go away…

Our transfer correspondent Dean Jones reported on Thursday that it is not out of the question United move for Semenyo in 2026, as they retain interest in his signature.

According to Ben Jacobs, United are deciding whether to initiate talks for him in preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations.

While Mbeumo and Amad Diallo will play at the tournament, Semenyo’s Ghana failed to qualify.

United will need to overcome Liverpool and Spurs in particular to complete the deal. Liverpool view Semenyo as an ideal long-term successor for Mo Salah.

While our own Fraser Fletcher reported earlier on Friday that Spurs are preparing a bid to match his release clause.

There has been talk of Spurs pursuing a ‘world-class’ goalkeeper, but we understand that a new winger tops their list of priorities.

Spurs could move for Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche if they miss out on Semenyo.

