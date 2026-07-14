Man Utd to launch £70m ‘premium’ midfielder move as Ornstein reveals ‘clear vision’

Manchester United will pursue a big-name midfield signing after capturing Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, according to Laurie Whitwell, with David Ornstein and Carl Anka also providing updates on the club’s plans.

Man Utd were forced to pivot towards Santos and Tielemans after missing out on Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, while also seeing their deal for Ederson collapse. United had struck a £38million agreement with Atalanta for the Brazilian, only for him to fail a medical.

Instead, Michael Carrick’s side have paid Chelsea £48m plus £2m in add-ons for Santos, as well as activating Tielemans’ £35m release clause at Aston Villa.

Tielemans underwent his Carrington medical earlier on Tuesday and will soon be announced as United’s latest capture.

United are searching for a third midfielder to complete their rebuild in the centre of the park, and they have been linked with Manu Kone (Roma), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) and Alex Scott (Bournemouth).

But INEOS look set to make a £70m move for Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni or Brighton’s Carlos Baleba following key updates on Kone, Wharton and Scott.

When asked if United will bid for Kone on the Talk of the Devils podcast, Anka replied: “No. I don’t have the phone book of Laurie and Andy [Mitten], but from what I can tell – and when I tried to check on Friday – Manu Kone is NOT on Manchester United’s shortlist.”

Whitwell added that the Red Devils want a ‘premium midfielder’ next to truly elevate the team. The trail to Wharton has gone cold, while Whitwell has suggested United could reactivate their move for Baleba closer to the transfer deadline.

“You’re looking for that premium midfielder,” he said.

“It doesn’t feel like anything is happening with Wharton, there was scepticism that Palace would accept nothing less than a huge fee for him and are using the Anderson price as a gauge. Internally, it doesn’t feel like that one is warm.

“It felt like a lot of work was being done previously for Baleba. That’s gone quiet. Whether that’s Brighton demanding a high fee or not, that’s maybe one you wait and see on. Maybe things change when deadline is approaching.”

United agreed personal terms with Baleba last summer, only to baulk at Brighton’s £100m demands. Baleba’s price tag has since dropped to £70m, which could convince United to return to negotiations.

We confirmed on July 6 that United admire the Cameroonian enormously, having been dazzled by his performances in the Premier League during the 2024-25 campaign.

On The Athletic FC Podcast, Ornstein added: “I expect one more midfielder [to join], which has always been the plan. The Ederson deal isn’t happening in its current guise.

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“He might be the one considered as the last one by Manchester United later in the window if Atalanta are still interested and he’s still available, and if the player would still be willing.

“They have other candidates. They’ve been linked with Manu Kone, Alex Scott is a player they love but Bournemouth insist he’s not for sale at any price.

“Further back there was Baleba and Wharton.

Ornstein profiles next Man Utd signing

“United have quite a clear vision on what they want. I imagine, looking at the profiles they’ve got now, they’d want somebody with legs. Somebody that can really cover ground and provide complementary qualities to those players.”

With other targets either unsuitable or unavailable, there is a good chance United will choose between Baleba and Tchouameni, who is also valued in the region of £70m.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mitten revealed that United could still sign Tchouameni even after he agreed a new contract with Madrid.

“When I spoke to somebody in Madrid after he had signed the contract, let me just read the text back – ‘They could still sell him’,” Mitten said.

“So, there you go. ‘They could still get him. I will try to find out’.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool could reportedly provide United with competition for two of their summer targets.

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