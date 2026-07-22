Man Utd hijack ‘agreed’ deal for dream £70m midfield signing

Manchester United have reignited their pursuit of Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni, and two journalists have explained why the French star could still move to Old Trafford even after reportedly agreeing a new deal in the Spanish capital.

INEOS decided that improving central midfield should be a priority for Man Utd this summer, and two of their four signings so far have been additions in that area. They paid Chelsea £50million for Andrey Santos while also activating Youri Tielemans’ £35m release clause at Aston Villa.

United had previously struck a £38m agreement with Atalanta for fellow midfielder Ederson, but he failed a medical.

The Red Devils have signed Karl Darlow on a free transfer, making him their new backup for first-choice goalkeeper Senne Lammens, as well as capturing exciting young winger Tynan Thompson from Tottenham Hotspur to improve their youth ranks.

United are now looking for a third midfielder to round off their rebuild in the centre of the pitch. It emerged on Tuesday that Michael Carrick’s side have made contact with Roma for Manu Kone.

However, Tchouameni remains their dream target to succeed Casemiro in the No 6 role.

ESPN were among several sources to report on July 8 that Tchouameni has agreed fresh terms with Madrid, but his new contract has yet to be announced – giving United hope of striking a late deal.

The Sun’s United correspondent, Samuel Luckhurst, has now revealed that Tchouameni to Old Trafford could be back ON.

‘#mufc have enquired about Aurelien Tchouameni,’ he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

‘United not deterred by reports he has agreed a new extension at Real Madrid and there hasn’t been a formal announcement yet. Mourinho planned on keeping Tchouameni but Rodri-Madrid links have ramped up since Spain won the World Cup.’

Luckhurst added in a separate post: ‘Tchouameni fits #mufc preferred age profile of 22-26 and is an outright No.6. United have headroom to spend significantly on a signing and Tchouameni wouldn’t command a fee as high as Premier League players while contract runs to 2028, so late(ish) contact understandable.’

On July 14, fellow journalist Andy Mitten was asked whether Tchouameni will extend his contract at Madrid, and what that could mean for United.

Mitten replied: “It sounds like he is, but when I spoke to somebody in Madrid after he had signed the contract, let me just read the text back – ‘They could still sell him’. So, there you go.

“‘They could still get him. I will try to find out’.

“So, the player has obviously done well out of this.

“This isn’t the first time that this has happened, where a Real Madrid player has benefited from Manchester United’s interest.

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Aurelien Tchouameni would happily join Man Utd – Mitten

“Look, United were interested in him, as you would be, because he’s very good.

“As I have said on this podcast several times, the player’s perfectly happy in Madrid.

“If that situation changes, he would be perfectly happy to play for Manchester United.”

The 26-year-old is thought to be available for £70m, which is less than Alex Scott’s price tag of £80m or higher.

Previous United targets Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes have already moved for higher fees than £70m this summer, at £116m and £85m respectively.

Meanwhile, we can reveal Paris Saint-Germain have reached a decision on selling Warren Zaire-Emery to United.