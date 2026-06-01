Real Madrid reach decision on Man Utd signing Aurelien Tchouameni after contact made

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni is a ‘dream’ target for Manchester United, but there are ‘two problems’ affecting the likelihood of the deal.

Man Utd require two new midfielders to replace Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte. Atalanta’s Ederson looks set to be their replacement for Ugarte, as talks over his prospective £43million transfer are at an advanced stage.

United have put up to £100m aside to sign an elite No 6 who can succeed Casemiro. They prioritised the capture of Elliot Anderson initially, though rivals Manchester City are in pole position for the Englishman.

Tchouameni is United’s new transfer ‘dream’, according to Romano, but Madrid president Florentino Perez has decided the Frenchman will ‘definitely’ stay at the Bernabeu this summer.

“Today, first, Florentino Perez speaks,” Romano said on his YouTube channel. “Real Madrid president, obviously there is the elections, but at the moment he is still the president, and everyone believes he is gonna be [continuing].

“And the feeling with Aurelien Tchouameni has been clarified by Florentino Perez himself. He said, ‘I think Aurelien Tchouameni will stay at the club this summer, absolutely, definitely.’

“And then he said the same also for Fede Valverde. There were rumours on Valverde and also concrete stories on Tchouameni.

“Florentino Perez says, ‘they are staying’.

“Then Tchouameni goes to [the] press conference and says, apart from what was in the media about the fight, we have the common target to win titles.

“So also Tchouameni sending a good message to Real Madrid and their fans.

“For Manchester United, Aurelien Tchouameni is kind of the dream target. Manchester United believe Tchouameni could be the perfect player in midfield to replace Casemiro.

“Coming from the same club – Real Madrid – winning mentality, top player, international, can defend and score goals. So they love Tchouameni.

“But there are two problems. The first one is the salary, which is a huge salary. The second is that Real Madrid keep saying that their intention is to keep Tchouameni.”

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Man Utd, Liverpool have approached Tchouameni

We revealed on April 22 that both United and Liverpool have made contact with Tchouameni’s camp to discuss a potential deal.

Sources confirmed to us on May 9 that Arsenal also hold interest in the 26-year-old.

We reported at the time that Madrid are determined to keep both Tchouameni and Valverde, despite their bust-ups in training – information which has now been confirmed by Romano and Perez himself.

With Anderson and Tchouameni seemingly off the table, Man Utd are likely to turn their attention to West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes or Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali.

Alan Shearer has discussed the two factors which could see Tonali leave Newcastle for Old Trafford this summer.

With regards to Fernandes, Man Utd remain £30m shy of his valuation.