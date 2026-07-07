Tchouameni stance on joining Man Utd from Real Madrid revealed by top source

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who has been linked with Manchester United

Aurelien Tchouameni has decided whether he is open to leaving Real Madrid for Manchester United this summer, according to a trusted journalist, with a report claiming INEOS are set to make an opening bid for the midfielder.

Man Utd may have missed out on the likes of Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, but Tchouameni remains their dream replacement for Casemiro in the No 6 role. United are long-term admirers of the Frenchman, having missed out on him in June 2022 when he left Monaco for Madrid.

Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga could both become available this summer as Jose Mourinho aims to rebuild Madrid’s midfield. Liverpool are tracking Camavinga’s situation, while United hope to bring Tchouameni to the Premier League in a stunning move.

On the Talk of the Devils podcast, respected United reporter Andy Mitten outlined how Tchouameni feels about swapping Madrid for United.

“He is happy at Real Madrid. If Real Madrid aren’t happy with him, then he would play for Manchester United,” Mitten said.

“If Madrid want to cash in on him, then he would play for Man Utd. He’d earn a good wage, and it would be a very good transfer.”

Spanish outlet AS revealed on Monday that United ‘are prepared to put a lot of money on the table’ for Tchouameni, with ‘contacts expected in the coming days.’

Madrid want €100m (£85m) to sell the 26-year-old. That is clearly huge money, but United would be getting one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

Earlier on Tuesday, Fabrizio Romano discussed Tchouameni’s situation by saying: “What I have always said, and what I also maintain today, is that internally at Manchester United, Tchouameni has always been seen as the perfect signing for midfield.

“Top player, elite mentality, world class, so they consider Tchouameni as the perfect replacement for Casemiro.

“Then the point here is on two topics. The first one is the salary.

“Tchouameni is on a very big salary at Real Madrid, and at the moment, the understanding is that Manchester United made already clear to those close to Tchouameni in the contacts they had over the recent months that the only way for Tchouameni to go eventually to Man Utd is on a different salary.

“And so, that’s the first issue. The second issue is Real Madrid.

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Man Utd waiting for Tchouameni ‘green light’

“At the moment, Man Utd are yet to receive any green light from Real Madrid to go and negotiate for Tchouameni.

“At the moment, they are not receiving any sort of message from Madrid, like, okay, let’s sit at a table and try reach an agreement.

“So, the question is could be the dream signing for Man Utd? For sure.

“He is a player they like, they love, but at the same time the Tchouameni situation could be complicated because of the salary and what Real Madrid decide.”

We revealed on Saturday that Mourinho wants Tchouameni to stay at Madrid, which could foil United’s plans.

Meanwhile, a second transfer is understood to be ‘all done’ for Michael Carrick.