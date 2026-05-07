Manchester United could capitalise on the unprecedented drama at Real Madrid by landing an elite player, as per reports, while Sunderland have approached the Red Devils about a move of their own.

There is carnage in the Madrid squad as Antonio Rudiger slapped Alvaro Carreras earlier this week, while Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni have had TWO bust-ups. Los Blancos have confirmed they will ‘open disciplinary proceedings’ after Valverde needed stitches following his second altercation with Tchouameni.

Man Utd get transfer lift

Madrid have ‘opened the exit door’ for Tchouameni after his actions sent Valverde to hospital on Thursday, according to Spanish newspaper AS.

Madrid have a ‘broken and decaying dressing room’ and know they need to turn the situation around this summer by letting one or two high-profile names leave.

Tchouameni is now a prime candidate to be sold, which might play right into the hands of Man Utd.

We confirmed on April 22 that United have joined Liverpool in making contact for the French star after identifying him as a supreme Casemiro replacement.

Madrid were previously reluctant to sell Tchouameni, instead prioritising a new contract, but the Valverde fights have seen that stance change completely.

Tchouameni is thought to be available for £70-80million this summer. It would be a sublime deal for United to complete, as Jurgen Klopp, Niko Kovac and Opta have all called the 26-year-old a ‘world-class’ operator.

There will understandably be concerns about Tchouameni’s attitude, but this is thought to be an issue with Valverde directly, rather than a wider problem.

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Tchouameni in, Amad out?

While Tchouameni may arrive at Old Trafford ahead of next season, the i Paper report that there are ‘rumblings’ Amad Diallo will leave.

The winger has had a frustrating campaign, with Bryan Mbeumo ahead of him in the pecking order.

Sunderland ‘dream’ of reuniting with Amad after he shone for them on loan in the 2022-23 season.

The report explains how Sunderland have repeatedly contacted United to try and set up another transfer since then.

So far, all of their approaches have been snubbed, but it remains to be seen if United will warm to a sale.

Keane, Scholes agree on next manager

Roy Keane and Paul Scholes would love United to speak with Luis Enrique about becoming the club’s next permanent head coach, but appreciate how hard the operation will be.

Keane praised Michael Carrick for improving United’s form before saying: “But we go back to it, any business or industry, do we think there’s better options?

“On paper, there is. But that doesn’t mean to say they would.

“I like Enrique. Of course, I like Enrique for what he’s done. He’s got that experience, even at international level.

“He seems like a good character. His team, he gets his teams to run. And any manager who gets his players, top players to run, I tell you what, that’s a big thumbs up.

“But people don’t look at Man United anymore.

“He’s probably thinking, I’m not going to Man United with all your issues, and I want to be winning the big prizes every year.”

Scholes added: “From that list, if Enrique was available, then I would probably go for him.”