Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on Aurelien Tchouameni to Manchester United, while Andy Mitten has given extra insight on the Red Devils’ spectacular pursuit of the Real Madrid star.

It emerged earlier this week that Man Utd have added Tchouameni to their shortlist as they hunt elite midfield reinforcements this summer. Man Utd had mainly been linked with Premier League stars up to that point, such as Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba, so the Tchouameni link marked a major twist in the transfer saga.

We can confirm that United and Liverpool are both interested in bringing the France international to England. Our sources state that United and Liverpool have contacted his agents to try and set up a stunning move.

Crucially, though, we understand that Madrid are planning to offer Tchouameni a huge new contract to end the Premier League interest for good. Our information has since been backed up by The Athletic’s United correspondent, Laurie Whitwell.

On his YouTube channel, Romano has dropped a bombshell on United’s pursuit of the 26-year-old, stating that Madrid firmly intend to keep their defensive midfielder.

“At the moment I have no information on Real Madrid opening doors to an exit for Aurelien Tchouameni,” he said.

“Man Utd want to add two top midfielders to the squad because Ugarte and Casemiro are leaving. So for United to add two midfielders is going to be important.

“Who doesn’t like Tchouameni? If you ask me, do Man Utd like Tchouameni? Who doesn’t like Tchouameni?

“He’s one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. [He’s] also helping with goal contributions at Real Madrid this season.

“Tchouameni is a fantastic player, and United absolutely believe it.

“But, at the moment, it all depends on Real Madrid. Real Madrid are not opening doors to an exit of Tchouameni.

“My understanding is that this story completely depends on Real Madrid.

“Tchouameni is very happy at Real Madrid, he is not desperate to leave. The situation is absolutely under control.”

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Man Utd looked at Tchouameni in 2022 – Mitten

United reporter Mitten has revealed that Tchouameni first appeared on the club’s radar four years ago.

“Interestingly, it’s someone who Ralf Rangnick identified that Manchester United should be signing four years ago,” he said on the Talk of the Devils podcast.

“He was absolutely adamant with that. So, it’s funny how these things come around… my understanding for a couple of months has been it is possible.

“I’m not saying that it’s going to happen at all. He’s the only player in Spain who Manchester United have been looking at, to my knowledge.”

United have also been linked with Sandro Tonali. However, we can reveal that the Italian looks set to snub United and City in favour of a return to Serie A.

It emerged on Thursday night that United only value Baleba at £50m, whereas Brighton have previously given him a mega £100m price tag.

Alternatively, United may head to Italy in search of defensive and midfield recruits. They have been told that Roma need to sell two of their transfer targets for a combined €80m (£69m).